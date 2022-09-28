"I even have the Hawks ahead of the Bulls” – NBA analyst believes Bulls are not even a playoff team this season, describes the offensive and defensive impact of Lonzo Ball

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is still having issues with his knee. In a recent update, Ball said he is not able to run or jump yet. This could be a big blow for the Bulls. On this, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins questioned whether the Bulls would make the playoffs without Ball.

On “NBA Today,” Perkins explained Lonzo Ball’s impact, as well as the Bulls’ playoff hopes:

“We talk about the effect that Lonzo Ball has on the offensive end. Being able to be the floor general, being able to push the pace, being able to get everybody involved. On the defensive side of things, we forget how he locks in on the defensive side of things as far as being able to guard the point position.

“And when I look at Chicago, I just don't see them being a top-six team in the Eastern Conference. I'm looking at them maybe getting into the play-in tournament at best, to be honest. I even have the Hawks ahead of the Bulls."

The Bulls had a record of 22-13 when Ball played, and were 24-23 when he didn't play. With his size, Ball's presence on the team as a two-way guard is difficult to replace. Given the offseason moves of the Hawks and Cavs, the Bulls find themselves in a tricky situation.

Who will step up to replace Lonzo Ball for the Chicago Bulls?

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will have a tough time replacing Lonzo Ball's skill set. He has the ability to be a playmaker, guard multiple positions and shoot the long ball. Last season for the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He also shot an impressive 42.3% from 3-point range. So it will likely take a group effort to replace him.

During Ball's absence, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Goran Dragic and Ayo Dosunmu are likely to get more minutes. Caruso brings his trademark hustle and defensive versatility to the team and White has shown that he can be a capable scorer. Dragic brings a lot of experience to the Bulls, however, at 36, it is uncertain as to how many minutes he is going to get.

The best replacement for Lonzo Ball’s two-way production at the point guard spot could be Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu showed flashes of being a reliable two-way guard in his rookie season. He made the NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team, so a breakout season could be on the cards for him this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far