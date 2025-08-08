"I didn't even know this" - Patrick Beverley staggered over Karl Malone's dark past involving teenage pregnancy

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was flabbergasted after finding out about Karl Malone's dark past, which involved getting a teenager pregnant when he was 20. Malone has been a controversial topic every time his personal history has been discussed. Speaking on the latest episode of &quot;The Pat Bev Pod with Rone,&quot; Beverley and co-host Adam Ferrone discussed an all-time NBA draft. During their conversation, Malone's name came up, with Beverley ranking him as one of the 20 greatest players ever. That's when Ferrone brought up the dark past of &quot;The Mailman,&quot; who impregnated a 13-year-old girl during his time with Louisiana Tech. Beverley was shocked by the information, saying that he had no prior knowledge about the controversy surrounding the Utah Jazz legend. &quot;That threw me the f*ck off,&quot; Beverley said. &quot;I didn't even know this. You understand what I'm saying? That's my thing. I didn't know this at all. ... And he still went to the NBA?&quot;Karl Malone was a hot topic late last month when San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama called out the NBA for greeting &quot;The Mailman&quot; with a happy birthday. Wembanyama reposted a video that criticizes Malone's personal life, saying he should be in jail for what he did. Malone is not a popular figure among NBA fans, though he's still revered in Utah. He received a warm welcome during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which was held in Salt Lake City. He also posed with LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for being the top three all-time leading scorers in league history. Karl Malone's dark past explainedKarl Malone's dark past explained. (Photo: IMAGN)Already an established NBA superstar in 1998, a newspaper in Florida reported that Karl Malone was part of paternity lawsuits in his home state of Louisiana. It involved Gloria Bell and Bonita Ford, who agreed to a settlement way before the exposé. The report revealed that Malone impregnated Bell when he was 20 years old and she was just 13. Their son, Demetress Bell, went on to become an NFL player. Despite Gloria's age, the basketball player wasn't charged with statutory rape. On the other hand, Ford, who was the same age as Malone, gave birth to twins, Cheryl and Daryl. Cheryl had a successful WNBA career in the 2000s, winning three championships with the Detroit Shock. Malone didn't have a personal relationship with the three children until they were adults. Malone's children with his wife Kay Kinsey would later confirm that their father reconciled with Demetress, Daryl and Cheryl, and continued to support them.