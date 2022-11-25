"I f**k up the NBA image, their whole business enterprise" - Dennis Rodman's persona was on full display in 1997 interview

Dennis Rodman is one of the most controversial personalities in NBA history. Rodman's actions in the 1990s as a member of the Chicago Bulls constantly kept him in the spotlight and he even thought that he damaged the league's image at the time.

In an interview with Playboy in 1997, Rodman discussed a handful of topics like his basketball career, sex life and controversies he has been involved in. One of the questions asked by Kevin Cook was if the NBA didn't like him due to his behavior.

"I f**k up the NBA image, their whole business enterprise," Rodman said. "Because I can express myself as an individual. In their high-society sport, I bring it from the heart."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rodman joined the NBA in 1986. He was an energetic defensive player for the Detroit Pistons, helping the "Bad Boys" win two NBA Finals in 1989 and 1990. He even won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1990 and 1991.

The Hall of Famer was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 1993. Rodman remained one of the best rebounders, but "The Worm" also started courting controversy. He had a fallout with the Spurs, which led to his trade to the Chicago Bulls.

It was a rousing success for the Bulls and Rodman, winning championships from 1996 to 1998. His personality also came to the fore in Chicago. He wore a wedding dress to promote his autobiography in 1996. He also had a high-profile relationship with Madonna and got married to Carmen Electra.

Dennis Rodman was not afraid of lifetime ban threat from the NBA

Dennis Rodman at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Due to his actions on and off the court, there were rumors that the NBA threatened Dennis Rodman with a lifetime ban. However, Rodman was not afraid of that, as he believed that the league needed him.

"The NBA won't say goodbye to me," Rodman told Playboy. "They need me. The NBA is a cripple, and I am the crutch. They tell me to act like a typical athlete, but they are playing both sides of the fence. I get attention. They profit off me."

Rodman even went off on then-NBA commissioner David Stern.

"I don't give a damn what David Stern thinks. He's not my f**king father. I don't care what Stern thinks, but I'll tell you what he thinks. He thinks I'm good for the league. David Stern is a closet Dennis Rodman fan."

Also Read: "We're just kind of doing whatever comes natural" - Ernie Johnson reveals secret to success of 'Inside the NBA'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback