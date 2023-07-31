"I failed him": Gilbert Arenas nearly choked when questioned if he was a role model to Nick Young

It is safe to say that while Gilbert Arenas was an extremely talented basketball player, he probably wasn't the best role model. This was something Arenas himself admitted when asked about whether he was a good mentor to former teammate Nick Young.

Arenas looked like a potential superstar in the league with the Washington Wizards. At any given time, "Hibachi" could simply go off and drop 40 points. This lethal offensive ability earned him a lot of credibility as a player.

Unfortunately, issues off the court and run-ins with controversy had an impact on his overall image, which consequently cut short his NBA career.

There was a point, however, where Arenas was expected to be a role model to rookie Nick Young in Washington. Young, who also became a popular figure for his flat-out scoring type of play, had a chance to learn at the feet of a truly gifted player. But Arenas was far from being a reliable mentor.

Regardless of this, Arenas and Young shared a special bond. The banter between the two was best displayed on Uninterrupted's "ROAD TRIPPIN'" when Arenas was asked whether having Young as a rookie made him proud.

He choked up with laughter while shaking his head. Young fired back in response and said:

"Hell no, I'm not proud of him as a vet."

After Arenas gathered his bearings, he agreed and said:

"Yeah, yeah. I failed him. I did. I'm not going to lie."

Richard Jefferson hilariously egged things on by addressing Swaggy P and saying:

"I had Jason Kidd as a vet. You had Gilbert Arenas as a vet."

Arenas admitted that Young simply arrived at a time when he himself wasn't doing well. Regardless, the two managed to build a special dynamic with each other.

Gilbert Arenas bullies Nick Young's kids

Agent Zero's friendship with Nick Young was best displayed by his relationship with Young's kids. Videos of Arenas terrorizing his former teammate are quite popular. However, there are several hilarious videos of Arenas bullying Young's kids as well.

In one particular video, Young's son throws a football at Arenas, intending to hit him. However, immediately upon impact, Arenas begins to chase the young boy around the house.

They eventually land up in a bedroom where Young's daughter is sitting on the bed. Arenas goes on to hilariously bark at the little girl to make her cry before leaving the scene.

