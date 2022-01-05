“I feel like we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson really is” – Kendrick Perkins excited for star's impending return

Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson.

After suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson was ready to make his return last year after a full season of recovery. But then he suffered a torn Achilles during an offseason workout before last season. The star guard then missed all of last season.

It's been a long road back to the NBA hardwood for Thompson, but it appears the sharpshooting wing is about to to return.

After missing the playoffs the past two seasons in his absence (plus a season-ending injury to Stephen Curry), the Warriors have rebounded. Golden State (29-7) has the NBA's best record this season.

Former NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins talked about how big of a boost Thompson's return should be for Golden State.

“I feel like we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson really is! This guy is a top-75 greatest player of all time!”

On "First Take" Tuesday, Perkins talked about how the five-time All-Star has been one of the NBA's top players when he's at his best.

Thompson is going to need some time to get up to speed. If Thompson finds his rhythm, he will give the Warriors another dangerous asset as he and fellow "Splash Brother" Curry have befuddled opposing teams for years.

Perkins praised Warriors players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins but reminded everyone about the type of player Thompson has been.

"No disrespect to Jordan Poole, no disrespect to Andrew Wiggins, those guys are playing phenomenal basketball right now ... in the regular season," Perkins said. "But when it matters the most, Klay Thompson has showed us time and time again that he's capable of being the best player on the floor."

First Take @FirstTake .@kendrickperkins is fired up for Klay Thompson’s return.



“I feel like we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson really is! This guy is a top-75 greatest player of all time!” .@kendrickperkins is fired up for Klay Thompson’s return.“I feel like we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson really is! This guy is a top-75 greatest player of all time!” https://t.co/Zi4lVQ2xWl

Klay Thompson nearing a return to Golden State

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

It appears as if star wing Klay Thompson's return is inching closer. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Thompson could make his return Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.

It's been said throughout the rehabilitation process that Thompson and the Warriors wanted his first game back to be in front of a home crowd.

Golden State has thrived throughout the year while still fortifying its depth. The return of Thompson and possibly second-year big man James Wiseman will only make the Warriors more dangerous.

Also Read Article Continues below

Golden State has won 10 of its last 13 games and is eager to get Thompson back.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein