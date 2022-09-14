“I feel like I improved every year … I feel like I definitely can be a superstar in Memphis” – Ja Morant is focused on winning this season, wants championship next after ‘All-Star’ and ‘Most Improved Player’

Ja Morant is one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. He's only been in the league for three years. However, he's already an All-Star and was named the Most Improved Player last season. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard recently appeared on "The Pivot" podcast, where he talked about his future and the leap he took last year.

I feel like I improved every year," Morant said. "I feel like now I'm starting to get more recognition from this past season, making All-Star, most improved player. So, I think I'm focused on winning."

"As long as I continue to win, I win championships, I stay at the level I'm playing at and improve, I feel like I definitely can be a superstar in Memphis."

The Golden State Warriors won it all last season, but Morant and his Grizzlies were one of their obstacles. The Grizzlies finished the season with 56 wins and faced the Warriors in the second round.

Despite being heavy underdogs, Memphis put up a great fight, winning two games against the eventual champs. Morant was injured and missed three games of the series.

Before his injury, Ja Morant had some incredible performances against Golden State. He averaged 38.3 points per game in the series, converting 50.6% of his field goals, including 43.3% of 3-point shots.

Ja Morant's incredible improvement

Ja Morant is right when he says that he's improved every year. In his rookie season, the Grizzlies point guard averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game. The team finished with 34 wins, missing the playoffs.

Ja Morant's second season was better. He improved his averages across the board. He averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game, leading the Grizzlies to 38 wins.

The Memphis Grizzlies had to win two play-in games to advance to the playoffs in year two. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the first game and faced the Warriors in the second.

Ja Morant dropped 35 points against the Warriors. He led the Grizzlies to an overtime victory and their first playoff appearance in four years.

Last season, Morant became an All-Star and established himself as one of the best players in the league.

Going forward, Morant will look to continue to establish himself as one of the league's best guards. He will also look to make the Grizzlies a perennial playoff threat.

