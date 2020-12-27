'I feel like I'm 21 again' - James Harden begins his 12th NBA season

Well, James Harden has spoken, and he says he's feeling better than he has in years heading in to his 12th NBA season. In a pregame interview, Harden said he "feels 21 [years old] again," and is very excited for the upcoming season with the Houston Rockets. Despite all of the off-court drama that has been surrounding Harden and the Rockets thus far, it is a good sign to see Harden focused on his mission: winning basketball games. After a COVID-19-related delay, the Rockets will open their 2020-21 NBA Season on the road tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Houston Rockets' star James Harden is ready for Year 12

Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets - Game One

James Harden, who is now 31, has been an absolutely dominant force for the Houston Rockets' offense since the beginning of the 2012 season. Harden has been to eight consecutive All-Star Games representing the Rockets, and were it not for the game's cancellation due to COVID-19, there's no reason to believe he wouldn't have made it nine this year.

"I feel like I'm 21 again, even though in reality I'm not," said James Harden with a smile, "You try to find ways to put your footprint on this league, try to find yourself in this league. Some guys never do it. I know myself all around. That's why I'm so confident."

Oddly enough, James Harden was less than impressive as a 21 year old with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden averaged only 12 points in 27 minutes, and was traded to the Houston Rockets after he turned 22. Nonetheless, if James Harden claims to be feeling young, fresh and confident moving in to the new NBA season, the other teams in the NBA should take note.

James Harden: "Tonight, we have a good opportunity. I'm starting my 12th year in this league. I'm excited for it." pic.twitter.com/f4kTZOKSwe — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 26, 2020

Harden seems focused and prepared for the new season, and with a new supporting cast featuring John Wall, the Rockets have a chance to make a run at the postseason this year.

Harden has proved countless times to have the ability to take complete control of the game, and score on command. James Harden has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons this year, but when he plays basketball, all of the outside noise goes away, and he is one of the best in the business.