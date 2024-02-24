"I feel like I'm the better player": Anthony Edwards boldly puts himself above Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic

Anthony Edwards' confidence is on the next level after putting himself about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. The trio was recently called by Kevin Durant and Steph Curry as the future face of the league. All three are leading their respective teams to playoff positions as the second half of the season resumes.

In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Edwards was asked about being mentioned with Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic as the next faces of the NBA. He agreed that they are the future before Smith followed it up by asking who he thinks is better among the three.

"I feel like I'm the better player. 100%," Edwards said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

There's certainly going to be a debate about who is the best player among Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. Edwards is currently leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best record in the Western Conference.

SGA is doing the same thing with the OKC Thunder, who are just right behind the Timberwolves. Doncic, on the other hand, has been among the best players in the NBA since arriving in 2018. He has been named to the All-NBA First Team four times in the first five years of his career.

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander are part of the same draft class, while Edwards is younger than both. SGA also had a late breakout than Doncic, only becoming an All-Star last season. Both SGA and Edwards are two-time All-Stars, while "Luka Magic" is already a five-time All-Star.

Also Read: "Shai not even close to him" - NBA fans crown Anthony Edwards as premier guard with 41-point spectacle

Anthony Edwards not on the MVP ladder before the All-Star break

Anthony Edwards not in the Top 10 MVP candidates.

Anthony Edwards might be leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best record in the Western Conference, but he's not getting any love in the MVP race. Edwards is outside the Top 10 on the latest Kia MVP ladder before the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets remains at the top followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The other players from No. 6 to 10 are Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers, Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers.

Edwards is among the players outside-looking in of the Top 10 along with teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Also Read: "I always try to cook LeBron" - Anthony Edwards claims Lakers superstar dodges 1v1 matchup against him with double teams