“I do feel like”: Jalen Green predicts All-Star leap after Houston makes $200 million plus roster upgrades 

Since being drafted second overall by the Houston Rockets in 2021, Jalen Green has been a bright young prospect for the franchise. Following an impressive offseason from the front office, he feels he can take the next step towards stardom.

After putting together a good rookie year, Jalen Green took a big step forward in year two. In 76 games, he averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Looking ahead, the young guard has his sights set on one goal in 2024.

While speaking with Shams Charania, Green opened up on the idea of being named an All-Star. His main focus is on winning games, but he feels he's in a position to make a year thre jump similar to likes of Anthony Edwards.

"I do feel that way, I feel like it's gonna happen," Green said. "I just think at the end of the day in basketball in the NBA, if you win, everything will take care of itself."

Can Jalen Green be an All-Star in the 2023-24 season?

Jalen Green certainly has the talent to be an All-Star, but there are other factors that go into it. As he mentioned, winning plays a big part in what players end up getting the nod.

The Houston Rockets made multiple upgrades this offseason, and that helps and hurts his case. While the team has more talent on the roster now, it also means there are less touches to go around.

Among the key additions for the Rockets this summer was Fed VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. VanVleet was an All-Star and champion with the Toronto Raptors, and will be a key piece of Houston's offense this season. During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks is a player who got a lot of shot attempts on a nightly basis.

The key for Green moving forward will be being efficient with his touches. Now sharing the floor with guys like VanVleet and Brooks, his overall number of shot attempts is likely to see a dip. Knowing this, he'll have to be able to make the most of his opportunites on the offense end.

As one of the main building blocks of the franchise, Green has an opportunity to be an All-Star for them. However, achieving this goal will not be an easy task. With the Western Conference being as loaded as ever, he'll be battling it out with multiple stars to earn a spot.