"I feel like there's nobody better than us"- Jamal Murray says he and Nikola Jokic are the best duo in NBA when both of them are locked in

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon recently called his star teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray the best duo in the NBA. The statement comes as Jokic and Murray have carried the Nuggets to the NBA Finals and have them on the verge of winning their first-ever title.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews recently sat down with Murray and asked the star point guard if he agrees with his teammate's comments. Murray said that when he and Jokic are locked in, nobody is better than them due to their elite chemistry and complimentary playstyles.

“When we're playing and we're in that mode, I feel like there's nobody better than us,” Murray said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s hard to find a game where we both played really well and lost. So, there’s a certain level of comfortability that we play with night in and night out," he added. "When the going gets tough, we know how to slow down, get what we want, get what we’re looking for, get a good shot. A lot of teams don’t have that even if they have two guys. It’s a tougher shot or not everybody else is involved."

“So, I think we just compliment each other and give each other space to work and know that we have counters behind it. We’re both good enough to not only create for ourselves but create for others," he concluded.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on Aaron Gordon's recent comments saying that Nikola Jokic & Murray are a top 3 duo 🗣



(via



"When we're playing and we're in that mode, I feel like there's nobody better than us."Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on Aaron Gordon's recent comments saying that Nikola Jokic & Murray are a top 3 duo 🗣(via @malika_andrews "When we're playing and we're in that mode, I feel like there's nobody better than us."Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on Aaron Gordon's recent comments saying that Nikola Jokic & Murray are a top 3 duo 🗣 (via @malika_andrews)https://t.co/T8h130MdyU

Jamal Murray is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 3.1 3-pointers per game on 48.4% shooting through 18 playoff games.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.5 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 10.1 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.9 bpg, and 1.7 3pg on 54.6% shooting through 18 playoff games.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray make history in Game 3 against Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made history in the Denver Nuggets’ 109-94 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7. This came as they became the first duo to record triple-doubles in a finals game. They also became the first duo to record 30-point triple-doubles in any game in NBA history.

Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks on 57.1% shooting. Meanwhile, Murray recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three 3-pointers on 54.5% shooting.

NBA @NBA



First teammates to both record triple-doubles in the same Finals game

Only teammates to EACH record 30-point triple-doubles in ANY game 🤯



Game 4 is Friday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC! Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the Game 3 win:First teammates to both record triple-doubles in the same Finals gameOnly teammates to EACH record 30-point triple-doubles in ANY game 🤯Game 4 is Friday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC! Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the Game 3 win: ▪ First teammates to both record triple-doubles in the same Finals game ✅▪ Only teammates to EACH record 30-point triple-doubles in ANY game 🤯Game 4 is Friday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC! https://t.co/NdjxVYpsdZ

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone called it the best performance he had ever seen from the star duo by a huge margin:

“By far, their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together,” Malone said.

Following their Game 3 win, the Nuggets are up 2-1 over the Heat in the finals. Game 4 will take place on Friday, June 9, in Miami.

Also read: "I’ve never even seen the jello part of a hand” – Jamal Murray’s gruesome injury left NBA fans horrified

Poll : 0 votes