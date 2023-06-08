"I’ve never even seen the jello part of a hand” – Jamal Murray’s gruesome injury left NBA fans horrified

Jamal Murray's fearless performance in the NBA Finals left fans in awe and disbelief. Despite nursing a gruesome injury, the Nuggets guard showcased his immense talent, recording a remarkable triple-double in a hostile environment.

While trying to grab a loose ball in the game, Murray got injured, causing serious burns on his left hand. He revealed his injuries to journalists during Thursday's practice. The sight of his broken and scraped palm sent shivers down the spines of NBA fans.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(Via Jamal Murray has a floor burn on his hand(Via @msinger Jamal Murray has a floor burn on his hand 😳(Via @msinger ) https://t.co/pajbZ2M05k

Fans marveled at Murray's ability to push through the pain and deliver an outstanding performance. They recognized the magnitude of his achievement, acknowledging that it takes a special kind of player to play 45 minutes and produce a 34-point triple-double under such circumstances.

Social media platforms erupted with fan reactions, expressing both horror and admiration for Murray's resilience.

Tweets poured in, with one fan exclaiming:

"I've never even seen the jello part of a hand, let alone witnessing a basketball player perform at such a high level despite that injury. Jamal Murray is a true warrior!"

Here are some of the best reactions.

ZMO @chicagoszmoo @TheNBACentral @msinger Jesus Christ I’ve never even see the jello part of a hand @TheNBACentral @msinger Jesus Christ I’ve never even see the jello part of a hand

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @TheNBACentral @msinger This the hand of a 30 point trip dub @TheNBACentral @msinger This the hand of a 30 point trip dub

CaptainSkelly @gutterskelly @TheNBACentral @msinger Anthony Davis would have missed two series with that injury @TheNBACentral @msinger Anthony Davis would have missed two series with that injury

JTrap @Jtrap161 @TheNBACentral

Heat in 6 @msinger Can’t stand the heat get out the kitchenHeat in 6 @TheNBACentral @msinger Can’t stand the heat get out the kitchenHeat in 6

The injury served as a powerful reminder of the physical sacrifices athletes make for their craft. The exhibition of doggedness by Murray has had a profound impact on fans' perceptions of him as well as their admiration for the sport.

Jamal Murray's injury update: Will he be able to play in Game 4?

Jamal Murray

Fans and analysts alike are uncertain about his availability for Game 4 on Friday as the Nuggets have not released any injury reports. Although Nuggets coach Michael Malone described Murray's condition as "fine," the specifics of his injury remain undisclosed. Murray's reputation as a resilient player gives hope that he will take the court for the crucial game.

Reports said that Murray, known for his dedication and preparation, underwent pain tolerance drills in his youth to prepare for moments like this.

Jamal Murray has had a strong playoff run, averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds through 18 games.

