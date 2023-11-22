"I feel like a piece of sh**": Kisha Chavis feels disgusted to call Joe Smith as 'her man'

After weeks of verbal sparring, while appearing in separate interviews, Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis have finally come face to face. The former NBA player hasn’t talked to Chavis after she recorded and then publicized Smith’s reaction when he knew she had an OnlyFans page. Smith and Chavis were married in 2018 but it is not ascertained how long they’ve been in a relationship. Smith’s wife initially said that she’s not hoping for a divorce while the retired player isn’t sure yet how to proceed.

The two came to the Kevin Wesley podcast to answer a few questions and to get some facts straight. When the host tried to explain what made her upset, Chavis interrupted him and asserted:

(18:41 mark)

“You know why I’m really upset? You know how every great man has a good woman? Well, I feel like a piece of s**t. That’s how I feel having that man [Smith] in front of me cause he’s not being great and I know he can be so what kind of motivation am I? What is it about me that you can’t get it together.”

Smith mumbled something in response before attempting to walk away from the interview. Wesley managed to keep him seated before Kisha Chavis directly told the former Golden State Warriors star:

(19:10 mark)

“What is it about me that you can’t get it together? I don’t feel great. I don’t feel I’m a good woman with you. Why am I not motivational enough?”

When Joe Smith retired from the NBA, he reportedly had $18 million left after 16 seasons of pro basketball. Smith’s biggest deal came with the Minnesota Timberwolves when he signed a six-year $34 million contract.

Before their marriage, Smith and Kisha Chavis had been living together for a few years. Chavis once claimed that she married Smith because she thought they “would take off.” Instead, they’ve been dealing with financial difficulties. Reports surfaced that the biggest reason for this has been their spending, which has been over their means.

Joe Smith ultimately walked off the interview after Kisha Chavis took a shot at him

Kevin Wesley, in the aforementioned interview, did a good job of getting some facts straight. He even managed to get Kisha Chavis to apologize to Joe Smith.

(38:00 mark)

“I will talk to you next time before I do anything drastic. I apologize for not doing it this time, but I will do it next time.

Chavis did tell Smith that although she would tell him what she was doing, it doesn’t mean that he can stop her from doing what she wants. She said that she probably will not stop until he can show her something different when it comes to their finances.

The conversation took a heated turn when Kisha Chavis exclaimed:

(41:25 mark)

“Someone needs to get him help then. Shaq [O’Neal], can he get a Papa John’s?”

Shaquille O’Neal, unlike Joe Smith, has built a business empire, which includes a partnership with Papa John’s. Smith didn’t like the dig and walked off the interview.