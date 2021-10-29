"I feel like it took me averaging 35 points a game to finally get some All-Star recognition", says a determined Ja Morant eager to make a mark with the Memphis Grizzlies this season

Memphis Grizzlies star man and 2020 rookie of the year Ja Morant has enjoyed a blistering start to his season. Morant, who is looked at by most as an All-Star caliber player, has not been selected as an All-Star thus far. Instead, he has had two strong seasons for the Grizzlies and carried them to the Playoffs last season almost single-handedly.

Morant was extremely lethal against the Utah Jazz and averaged 30.2 points in the five playoff games he played against them. This season, he scored 37, 28 and 40 points in the first three games respectively. He has drastically improved his shooting efficiency to a career-high of 62.3%. Morant believes he has had to do extra to be given All-Star recognition compared to some other players during a recent interview with Yahoo Sports.

Ja Morant’s worst performance so far this season came in the Memphis Grizzlies’ most recent match against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was able to register a season-high nine rebounds along with 10 assists and 17 points to finish with almost a triple-double. He is currently averaging 30.2 points per game, the most in-league despite the Grizzlies losing both of their last two matches.

Morant recently claimed the following to Yahoo Sports:

“I feel like it took me averaging 35 points a game to finally get some All-Star recognition. But, I really can’t speak too much on that. I feel like my chip will never leave.”

While there might be an element of truth in Ja Morant’s comments, it must be noted that he is one a weak, young team that is still finding its feet in the NBA. As a matter of fact, the Grizzlies’ series against the Utah Jazz was the first time in four seasons that they were able to qualify for the playoffs. In such a scenario, it is logical to assume that Morant might have received less attention than he deserved on the basis of his individual performances.

JA Morant has been terrific for the Memphis Grizzlies this season so far.

However, the 22-year old knows that he has no control over that aspect of his career and claims that he is only looking to continue in the same vein:

"I was in position to be an All-Star my first two years and didn’t make it. That bothered me a lot. So I just stopped focusing on that and just focusing on my play. I’m a winner, and that’s the main goal. If I do that, everything else will take care of itself. I just got to control what I can control and that’s my play on the floor."

Ja Morant will now be up against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors as he attempts to lead his team to their second straight playoff appearance this season.

