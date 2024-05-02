"I don't feel that pressure anymore": Paul George makes odd revelation ahead of Game 6 elimination vs. Mavs

During the post-game interview after the LA Clippers lost against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series, Clippers' star Paul George made an odd revelation about his in-game mentality.

The nine-time NBA All-Star spoke about the pressure he feels in elimination games as he's grown older and has acquired veteran status for himself in the league.

“I think the beauty of it is the older I've gotten, the less pressure it's been, honestly," George said. "I think when it comes down to it, you work your tail off all summer. You train for these moments to where if you fail, you fail, but you just go out there and you give it all you have.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Live with the results. But as far as pressure, not anymore. I don't feel that pressure anymore."

"I'm not out there to prove nothing to anybody, but what I do want to do is just go and show up for my teammates, leave everything on the floor like I said, and just try to be a leader and live with the results," George continued.

"I'm going to play as hard as I can game six and give us the best chance I can give ‘em to go and get a win in Dallas.”

Expand Tweet

Game 5 of the Mavericks-Clippers game concluded 123-93 in favor of the Mavs over the home team. With Wednesday's loss, the Clippers are now behind 2-3 in the best-of-seven series. Paul George led the Clippers losing effort with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

“We’ve been here before”: Paul George evokes hope in Clippers fans after Game 5 loss

During the same post-game interview, when asked about the odds stacked up against the LA Clippers after their Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Paul George recalled a similar previous situation against the Mavericks to respond.

"We’ve been here before, going into Dallas down 3-2," George said.

The former All-NBA player highlighted the Clippers' 2021 postseason first-round matchup against the Mavericks. George and the Clippers rallied from a 2-3 deficit to win the following two games and progress to the conference semifinals.

The added hurdle this time around is that the Clippers lack Kawhi Leonard who was key during the 2021 playoff series. However, the Clippers won Game 1 and Game 4 of the ongoing series without Leonard and lost Game 2 and Game 3 with Leonard active for the team.

Paul George and the Clippers will look to avoid elimination in the upcoming Game 6 against the Mavericks on Friday.