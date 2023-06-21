"I don't feel any pressure"- Victor Wembanyama on being compared with LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Victor Wembanyama has not played a minute in the NBA and yet he has already been compared to LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and others. The projected No. 1 pick of the draft is seen by many to be a generational talent that arguably no one has ever seen before.

Despite all the expectations, the French phenom seems nonchalant about all the hoopla. Here’s what he had to say on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast:

(1:05 mark)

“I don’t feel any pressure on my shoulders and the reason is because I try to live free, a free man at all times. And the way I play, is just the way I truly wanna play my whole life. This is me and I’m just trying to show my true personality and just be myself.

Redick tried to press on:

“When someone says you are the best prospect in a generation, the best prospect since LeBron, I believe one of my colleagues called you the best prospect ever in team sports. That just goes one ear and out the other? No pressure from that?”

Victor Wembanyama casually responded:

“True. No pressure from that. It’s not like it’s a reward when someone says that.”

The former NBA player was somewhat having trouble comprehending Wembanyama’s answer. Redick eventually said that it’s exceptionally rare for someone to look at pressure and expectations the way his guest was treating them.

It isn’t just basketball fans and analysts who have heaped praise on Victor Wembanyama’s game. LeBron James, after seeing the youngster play last offseason in Las Vegas, had this to say:

"Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor"

Steph Curry, another superstar and one of the biggest faces in basketball, called “Wemby” a “cheat code.”

It seems like Wembanyama’s taking everything in stride. He hasn't been dazzled by the hype.

The San Antonio Spurs will take their time to develop Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs CEO Peter Holt nearly jumped out of his chair when his team won the NBA Draft Lottery. The franchise knows they have landed perhaps the most talented big man to come through their ranks.

The Spurs also know that Victor Wembanyama is only 19 years old. They understand that he will have his growing pains despite all the hype and expectations. San Antonio may be the best place for him to develop. They have the patience, the structure and the personnel to help him succeed in the best way possible.

Wembanyama and the Spurs will not rush things. They have their expectations and timeline, which is what they will likely stick to regardless of the noise outside.

