"I felt like JAY-Z when he made the Blueprint" - LeBron James recalls the time he felt like he was the best basketball player in the world

LeBron James, in his 19th season in the NBA, has finally proclaimed himself to be the greatest player of all time, albeit within a specific context.

The global superstar, who has reigned over the league for almost two decades, recently confessed his views on the GOAT conversation while in an interview with Kenny Smith.

LeBron James took some time to reflect on the iconic Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

"At that moment I was like I am the greatest basketball player people have ever seen in all facets. Like you know I can play one through five. I can guard one through five. You know and just like, literally like did something that was never been done in the history of sports. I mean teams that go down 3-1 was zero for like 32 in finals history."

James, who led the Cavaliers' 3-1 series comeback win over the Warriors in those finals, said he felt like rapper JAY-Z when he made the Blueprint album.

"There’s nobody ever coming out of there and nobody gave us a chance. I felt like ain’t nobody better than me at this. I felt like JAY-Z when he made the Blueprint. That's all it felt like. You know what I am saying? ”

Will winning another championship make LeBron James a better player than Michael Jordan?

What Michael Jordan did with the Chicago Bulls was the epitome of basketball greatness. He absolutely dominated the league and led his team, with Scottie Pippen at his side, to six championships.

Jordan won the Finals MVP six times, led the league in scoring in 10 of his 15 seasons, and was a five-time regular season MVP. He was so good at his craft that all the players that came after him were simply chasing his shadow.

James has been one of the only few who has ever gotten close. He is a four-time league MVP, a four-time Finals MVP, and a four-time NBA champion. Although he has led the league in scoring only once, his numbers, throughout the years, have been exceptional.

Even in his 19th year in the league, the 37-year-old is averaging 29.1 points, 6.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting 2.8 threes per game, the most in his entire career. His increased output from downtown only highlights James' ability, even at this age, to adapt to the modern era of basketball.

There is reason to believe that another championship at his age will eliminate the unspoken inhibitions league insiders and pundits have about proclaiming LeBron James as the greatest player of all time.

