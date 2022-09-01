"I had to fill in those shoes that were very uncomfortable for me" - Kyrie Irving on playing with LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving will be one the guests in the sixth episode of this season's "The Shop" on UNINTERRUPTED. In the episode trailer that aired recently, Irving talked about playing with Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

The Brooklyn Nets star was the center of attention, with Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter as hosts. James is not in the episode, while other guests include Drew Barrymore, Idris Elba and Paul Rabil.

Irving went on to discuss his experience of playing with two of the best players in NBA history.

"Playing with 'Bron and playing with KD, within our culture, they are true icons," Irving said. "But I had to fill in those shoes that were very uncomfortable for me."

After the video clip was released, Irving's comments have been interpreted in many ways. The seven-time All-Star was linked with a possible reunion with "The King" and the LA Lakers this summer. However, based on what he said, Irving might not be ready to play in James' shadow again.

Irving, interestingly, is in the shadow of Durant in Brooklyn but has more influence on the team. Durant and James are two different personalities, and it appears Irving might prefer his current teammate than "The King".

It should be noted that Irving requested a trade out of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, as he did not want to play with James.

Kyrie Irving on being a basketball artist

Kyrie Irving is described by peers and people around the league as one of the most skilled players in history. His talent is undeniable, as he possesses impeccable handles and has almost-perfect finishing at the rim.

In the trailer for "The Shop," Irving described his artistry as a basketball player:

"The tool I chose to use as my paintbrush is my basketball," Irving said. "When I describe myself as an artist, it gives me an opportunity to do whatever I want."

The one-time NBA champion has one of the most unique personalities in the league. So it's not surprising to see him compare his craft to art.

Kyrie Irving looking to have MVP-caliber season

Kyrie Irving started the offseason trying to find a way out of the Brooklyn Nets. However, he changed his mind at the last minute and opted into his $36.5 million contract next season. He will be eligible to play against all teams this season, except away against the Toronto Raptors, due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Irving is focused on having an MVP-caliber season. The 30-year-old guard has reportedly been working out hard this summer, especially in weight training and core fitness in the gym.

Irving has never received an MVP vote in his 11-year career. Nevertheless, he's still among the best players in the league when healthy.

It might be tough for him to win the MVP award next season, especially with a healthy Kevin Durant as his teammate. Irving will also have to beat other potential favorites, such as Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid.

