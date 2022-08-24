"I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go straight, I didn't tip over, I didn't go upside down" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up about Flat Earth conspiracy theory, claims he's not a flat earther

Shaquille O'Neal likes conspiracy theories, including the infamous Flat Earth theory. It became a talking point in the NBA in 2017 when Kyrie Irving came out as a flat earther. Fast forward five years and it seems like O'Neal might still be curious about the theory after a 20-hour flight to Australia.

The LA Lakers legend arrived at the land Down Under for a special event at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. Shaq was a guest on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" (h/t Daily Mail) when he was asked about the Earth being flat and how it's spinning.

"It's a theory, it's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things," O'Neal said. "It's just a theory. I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go straight. I didn't tip over, I didn't go upside down. It's just a conspiracy theory.

"You know they say the world is spinning? I've been living in a house on a lake for 30 years and not once the lake move to the left or right. ... I like listening to them. It's not about being wrong or right, I just like listening to them."

O'Neal received a lot of flak for backing Irving in 2017 in regards to the Flat Earth theory. Nevertheless, the four-time champion cleared the air by saying that he is not a flat earther. He was just curious about the conspiracy theory.

Shaquille O'Neal wants to bring the NBA to Australia

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Shaquille O'Neal is in Australia for a non-NBA related event. However, O'Neal is open to helping the nation land an NBA game in the future. In an interview posted on NBL.com.au, Shaq promised to talk to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about bringing a game to Australia.

"I will mention it to the commissioner, I will," Shaq said. "It's a global game so why should all the games be played in America? If I was in charge, I would go to a different country every year, and I'm sure it's in the works for Australia. I will ask him about Australia and I won't speak for Mr Silver, but it will get done. I know it will."

Australia has produced several NBA stars, while also being successful on the international stage. They won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Some of the best Australian players in the league include Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Matisse Thybulle and Josh Giddey.

Shaquille O'Neal is back in Australia for the first time in almost 20 years. He is touring the land Down Under for an event called "An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal," which will take place Thursday at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

The Hall of Fame center will hold a seminar at the event, while answering questions from fans within the 7,000-capacity arena. Shaq will also be holding an event Friday at The Star Event Centre in Sydney.

