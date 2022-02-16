"I follow D Wade; I don't follow Shaq" - Tracy McGrady hilariously roasts Shaquille O'Neal on his TNT Tuesday Confessional appearance

Tracy McGrady made his return to the NBA on TNT show in style. The 42-year-old is a great basketball mind, and has some of the best takes among analysts. Aside from the serious basketball chatter, McGrady also showcased his jovial side when he took a dig at Shaquille O'Neal during the TNT Tuesday Confessional.

He hilariously said that he would let Shaquille O'Neal be himself, as he could not control him, and only Candace Parker could. Speaking about the four-time NBA champion in the confessional, McGrady said:

"I just let Shaq be Shaq, you know, and I follow D-Wade; I don't follow Shaq; Shaq is always gonna be him; I can't control Shaq; only Candice can control Shaq. That's not my job; that's not why I'm here; I'm not here to babysit Shaq; I'm here to be alongside my boy D-Wade to carry this show that Shaq is on."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



T Mac kept it real during the TNT Tuesday Confessional. "I'm not here to babysit @SHAQ ."T Mac kept it real during the TNT Tuesday Confessional. "I'm not here to babysit @SHAQ." 😂T Mac kept it real during the TNT Tuesday Confessional. https://t.co/6rbuw4jmat

O'Neal has been a part of the show for a while now. His antics and gimmicks have left fans in splits, but McGrady stole his thunder by taking some jovial shots at the NBA legend.

Although that was all in fun and jest, McGrady needs to watch out, as O'Neal is not someone who would let go this hilarious confessional easily. He could be back with a prank or response of his own.

Tracy McGrady dropped some truth bombs during his NBA on TNT appearance

2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Portraits

Tracy McGrady was a terrific player during his playing days. He had the best of dunks, and was well known for his scoring prowess. Post his retirement, McGrady has not been too far from the game. He has made a few guest appearances on television, where he has been very firm in his takes on players and teams.

A whole lot has happened in the NBA since the trade deadline, the biggest being James Harden's move away from the Brooklyn Nets. Not many have been happy about it, and have made their feelings known.

Tracy McGrady believes Harden faked his injury, as he thought things would not work for him in Brooklyn. Speaking about the same, McGrady said:

"When you say, you wanna play with guys that wanna win, what are you insinuating that the guys in Brooklyn didn't wanna win? Is that what we're talking about."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Tracy McGrady reacts to James Harden's first press conference and practice in Philly. "You don't rehab a hammy by doing stepbacks."Tracy McGrady reacts to James Harden's first press conference and practice in Philly. "You don't rehab a hammy by doing stepbacks." 😅Tracy McGrady reacts to James Harden's first press conference and practice in Philly. https://t.co/hk4J8x1iJy

Harden revealed in his first press conference as a Philadelphia 76ers player that his first choice after the Houston Rockets was Philly. This statement proved that he was not happy as part of the Nets, and wanted his way out of there. Elaborating on the Harden situation, Tracy McGrady said:

"We all know Philly was his first choice before he went to Brooklyn. So when things had to fan, he wanted out of there; he shut it down. He wasn't hurt; he wasn't hurt; he shut it down. Y'all think he is hurt right now? My point is that you don't rehab a hammy by doing stepbacks."

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers for the first time, your bell ringer…



Philadelphia 76er…JAMES HARDEN!! for the first time, your bell ringer…Philadelphia 76er…JAMES HARDEN!! https://t.co/6dZR5kvfyW

Tracy McGrady may have a point, but following the trade, both teams got what they wanted. The race to the playoffs will now be interesting, with both the 76ers and the Nets being contenders to come out of the East.

The two teams are set to lock horns on March 10, marking their first meeting after the big trade. There could be a lot of pleasantries and boos exchanged by fans, but it will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious.

