"I forgot it's the thing I love": A revitalized Luka Doncic answers doubts around form resoundingly

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic approached Game 5 of their best-of-seven semifinal series against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday with renewed vigor and focus. He said that it all made the difference.

Following his struggles in the four previous games, the 25-year-old Slovenian superstar said that for Game 5 at OKC, his mindset was only playing basketball, and not much getting bothered by the calls while getting the job done.

Doncic said in the postgame interview following their 104-92 victory that gave the Mavericks a 3-2 series over the Thunder heading back to Dallas:

"I just tried to play basketball. I just tried to focus on basketball. Sometimes I forget this is the thing I love. This is the thing I do. And my mental focus just go out there and play basketball with a smile on my face and just go."

Luka Doncic was solid in Game 5 compared to any other game in the series so far. He finished with 31 points and 11 assists, considerably higher than his averages of 22 points and 7.75 assists in the first four games. He also had 10 rebounds in Game 5 to finish with a triple-double.

He also had a lot of help from his teammates, particularly Derrick Jones Jr., who exploded for 10 points in the opening period to help the Mavericks to a great start. He finished the game with 19 points.

Also stepping up were rookie Derrick Lively II with 11 points and 10 rebounds and PJ Washington a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards.

Luka Doncic says mentality for Mavericks is still 'game by game' heading into Game 6

Despite having the upper hand heading into Game 6 of their semifinal series against the OKC Thunder, Luka Doncic said that the mentality for the team remains the same: take it game by game.

The five-time NBA All-Star highlighted it following their 104-92 victory in Game 5 of their series in OKC on Wednesday, which gave them a 3-2 lead in their race-to-four joust.

Luka Doncic said during the postgame press conference:

"Our mentality in the playoffs is it's first to four. So you got to win four before they do. So you got to go game by game."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at the 2:02 mark:

In Game 5, Luka Doncic had his best scoring output of the series, with 31 points. His previous high was 29 points in Game 2, which Dallas won 119-110. He also had his best assist game, finishing with 11 dimes.

The Mavericks will try to close out their series in Game 6 on Saturday night in Dallas and book their place in the Western Conference finals, which they last graced in 2022.