"I have the game, I got everything to be a starter"- Reigning Sixth Man of the Year ready to move up ranks with Miami Heat after extension

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is on a high. Earlier this month, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension with the Heat. The signing took place just a few weeks before the October 17 deadline.

Now that Herro has the extension, he is aiming for higher goals. Having already won the top honor for coming off the bench, Herro is looking to be a starter for the team. He is extremely confident he can make the transition. Speaking to Sirius XM NBA Radio, Herro said:

"Like you said, I got the game, I got everything to be a starter, but we know the end goal is to win a championship. We are a very talented team. We'll see what happens. I've obviously shown I can be a sixth man, but I want to prove I'm a starter as well."

Over three seasons, Herro has played 175 games for the Miami Heat. He has started only 33 of these games. He has come off the bench for the Heat in more than 80% of his career appearances. In the playoffs, Herro has started only five of the 40 games he has played for the Heat. All five appearances came in the 2020 playoffs when the Heat made it to the NBA Finals.

Confidence has never been a problem for Miami Heat shooting guard

Tyler Herro has never lacked confidence. That has to be why he is so confident about transitioning to being a starter.

Just last season, Herro stated that he was part of the same league as Trae Young, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic. Comparing himself to the emerging superstars in the league, Herro said in an interview:

"I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day. Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too. I put the work in, and I’m just continuing to get better every single day."

Before he signed the contract extension with the Miami Heat, Herro was confident about the Heat re-signing him at "the right number." He told the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman:

“We both know my worth. I want to be in Miami, but it’s got to make sense for my family. There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So it’s got to be the right number.”

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, "got to be the right number." sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Yes, he's involved. Yes, he's aware. "There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than." As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, "got to be the right number." sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Yes, he's involved. Yes, he's aware. "There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than."

Herro has earned his contract extension. Herro will now attempt to back his words and make his mark as a starter for the Miami Heat.

