“Luka, Trae, Ja… I feel like my name should be in that category too” – Tyler Herro believes he’s in the same conversation as the other young NBA stars

Confidence isn’t an issue for Tyler Herro. The Miami Heat shooting guard has been giving some very good bites recently and then backing those remarks up by walking the talk. Herro’s latest comments were about his superstar peers and how he believes he belongs in the same category as them. Speaking in a recent interview, Herro said,

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day. Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too. I put the work in and I’m just continuing to get better every single day. I got a lot of goals in mind to be an All-Star one day and continue to chase my dreams.”

Herro’s comments come amid a backdrop of him having put on a fairly strong showing in the Miami Heat’s preseason games. He tallied 50 points on 64% shooting in the Heat’s first two preseason victories against Atlanta and Houston. He then dropped 26 points, going 12-of-25 from the field, to San Antonio in the Heat’s third consecutive preseason win.

“I’m going to wake a lot of people up,” claims Herro

Just last month, Herro told the Miami Herald that he was looking forward to the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Herro said,

“I’m ready for a bounce-back year. No question I feel like I had a lot of expectations coming into last season and some people are sleeping on me again. In that way, I am going to wake a lot of people up again like I did in the bubble in my first year.”

Herro made those comments after a disappointing second season in the NBA. Herro had posted 13.5 ppg on 39.0% shooting from deep in his rookie year. He was also a big factor in the Heat’s 2020 NBA Finals appearance, where they lost to the LA Lakers in six games. But after an impressive first year in the NBA, Herro’s numbers didn’t skyrocket in 2020-21. Although his scoring average increased marginally to 15.1 ppg, his long-range shooting dipped to 36.0% in year two. His playoff numbers too went from 16.0 ppg in 2020 to just 9.3 ppg in 2021.

But if Herro can keep showing up as he has in the 2021-22 preseason, he will be one player to watch out for as the new NBA season gets underway on October 19.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar