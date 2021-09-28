New Miami Heat addition Kyle Lowry says Jimmy Butler is “more crazy” than former star teammates. 

A new addition to the Miami Heat roster, Kyle Lowry, knows a thing or two about playing with star teammates. In that context, Lowry called Miami teammate, and old friend, Jimmy Butler “more crazy” when comparing him to some of the other high profile players Lowry has teamed up with in the past. Speaking to the members of the press at the NBA’s Media Day at the FTX Arena, Lowry said,

“He’s [Jimmy Butler] a little bit more crazy. He wears his emotions on his sleeves. [DeRozan] and Kawhi [Leonard] are very quiet. [Jimmy] makes sure everyone knows there’s no [messing] around. You appreciate players like that.”

Having moved to Miami after playing the last nine NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry said he will have a bit of an “adjustment” moving to Miami.

“It’s different for me. ... But it’s the next chapter,” he added.

Lowry averaged 17.5 ppg and 7.1 apg during his stay in Toronto. He made all six of his All-Star appearances as a member of the Raptors. Lowry also won an NBA championship for the Raptors along with Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

Jimmy Butler says Kyle Lowry is a “genius”

While Kyle Lowry’s remarks at Jimmy Butler were made in good humor, Butler spoke about Lowry’s qualities as a teammate when addressing the media. Butler said,

“Kyle is a damn near genius knowing how to get players the ball. He takes pressure off me and Bam [Adebayo]. He facilitates, can finish, gets to the line. He gives Bam [Adebayo] the room to just go and be who you are and just go and not worry about too much else.”

But Jimmy Butler wasn’t the only one with high praise for Kyle Lowry. Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra, who was also present on Miami Heat media day, also gushed over the point guard. Spoelstra said,

“Kyle is somebody we’ve had great respect for. He’s a great winner. He knows how to impact winning. He’s a decorated player. All of it is earned. When you weave through all of that, the All NBAs, All Stars, it boils down to him finding a way to impact winning. He can really control a game from a classic point guard position. His mind for the game is as high as anybody in the league. He also has a unique way to be able to play off the ball. .. He can score and make plays.. Defensively, he’s physical, tough, smart.”

Edited by Arnav Kholkar