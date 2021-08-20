What is Jimmy Butler’s expected NBA 2K22 rating?

For Jimmy Butler, last season was the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season that he averaged more than 20 points per game. The 5-time All-Star joined the Miami Heat back in June 2019 in a sign-and-trade deal, and has for the most part been the best player on the roster.

Butler is often recognized as somebody who is capable of upping his game when his team needs it the most, something that has led to some memorable Playoff performances over the years. Jimmy Butler was the reason why the Miami heat got to the Finals in 2019 but will be left disappointed considering his team’s fate last season. In this article, we look at his expected rating for NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K21 top ratings:



LeBron James (98)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (97)

James Harden (96)

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard (95)

Luka Doncic (94)

Jimmy Butler (93)

Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum (90)



The Rest below.



📈 - @ContentNBA @Ballislife pic.twitter.com/Kqgq28cvLs — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) October 22, 2020

What will Jimmy Butler’s NBA 2K22 rating be?

While the Miami Heat might not have had the best of finishes to their season, Jimmy Butler was elite throughout the regular season and was crowded out by a physical LA Lakers defense during the 4 Playoff games that he played this year. Butler averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game and led the league in steals (2.1).

Butler’s overall rating in the NBA 2K21 game was 93, with a build of a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker. While his team did not impress and were knocked out in the first round of Playoffs, Butler’s individual numbers were actually saw an improvement despite him failing to make the All-Star team.

Butler also shot for at more than 51% overall which was the first time in three seasons, and produced career-best numbers with respect to both assists and rebounds. In such a scenario, fans will argue that Butler deserves an improvement in individual statistics as well as his overall rating.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of Miami Heat

However, considering that he is 31 now, and past the age where players are considered to improve, his overall rating can be expected to be the same as last season. His 93 overall rating came last year as a result of some hugely impressive performances during the NBA Bubble.

This year, Jimmy Butler is not expected to see an increase, but should be able to come away with his 93 overall intact. Hence, Butler’s expected NBA 2K22 rating is 93.

