“I am going to wake a lot of people up” - Miami Heat's Tyler Herro claims he's ready to bounce back this season

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro has sounded the warning bell. Speaking to the Miami Herald earlier this week, the 21-year-old revealed that he is looking forward to the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season with keen anticipation.

Herro said:

“I’m ready for a bounce-back year. No question I feel like I had a lot of expectations coming into last season and some people are sleeping on me again. In that way, I am going to wake a lot of people up again like I did in the bubble in my first year.”

Herro is referring here to his second season with the Miami Heat, which was a little underwhelming compared to his 2019-20 rookie year. He averaged 13.5 ppg, shooting nearly 39.0% from downtown as a rookie. However, it was his performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs that made everyone sit up and take notice of the young guard.

As the Miami Heat made a spirited run to the 2020 NBA Finals, Herro averaged 16.0 ppg (37.5% from long range) and 5.1 rpg while mostly coming off the bench.

However, these numbers dipped significantly in the Miami Heat’s 2021 postseason run. The Heat were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in a first-round series matchup where Herro only averaged 9.3 ppg. He also shot a rather disappointing 31.6% both from the field and the three-point line.

Miami Heat guard looking forward to a new beginning

However, as the new NBA season is on the horizon (starts on October 19), Herro promises a fresh start with several new chapters in his life.

Herro has beefed up, adding 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason. He told the Herald:

“Me and Spo (Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat head coach) met before the offseason started and we came up with a couple of goals that we thought would be good for me. Adding 7 pounds was one of them.”

Herro put on a strong showing for the Heat in the 2020 postseason

Herro and his girlfriend Kayta Elise Henry welcomed their first child, Zya Elise Herro, on September 14.

Herro also has a new docuseries called “Super Herro Summer” dropping on October 10. The documentary series, made by the digital media company Overtime, focuses on the guard’s offseason workouts, his basketball camp in Wisconsin and moments with friends and family. The series, which has six 10-minute episodes, will drop on Overtime’s YouTube page on Sunday, October 10.

If Herro does indeed walk the talk, it will be the Miami Heat who will benefit the most.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh