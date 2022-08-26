"I didn't get in the car and everybody in the car passed away" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up about his near-death experience when he was a teenager in Germany

Shaquille O'Neal was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, but grew up in San Antonio, Texas. O'Neal also spent some time in Germany where his stepfather, "Sarge" Philip Harrison, was stationed. The LA Lakers legend recently opened up about a near-death experience while in Germany.

O'Neal was in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday for a speaking event called "An Evening with Shaquille O'Neal." The Hall of Famer discussed his childhood and teenage years, wherein he described himself as a juvenile deliquent. He also recalled a near-death experience that changed his life forever, per Fox Sports Australia.

It happened in Germany during a snow storm. A 16 or 17-year-old O'Neal was drinking with his friends. They decided to go on a road trip, but Shaq refused to enter the car. An accident happened and no passenger survived.

"They decided to drive in Germany during a winter storm," O'Neal said. "Something told me not to get in the car. I didn't get in the car and everybody in the car passed away."

"After that I was like, You know what? I have to be a leader. I can't just follow guys because I'm trying to be cool.'"

After living in Germany until his sophomore year in high school, O'Neal and his family returned to the United States. They settled in San Antonio, wherein Shaq became a high school star. He then went to LSU and played there for three seasons.

O'Neal was drafted first overall in 1992 by the Orlando Magic. He joined the Lakers in 1996 and led them to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002. He was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, helping them win their first title in 2006. He bounced around the league from 2008 to 2011, playing for three different teams before retiring.

Shaquille O'Neal compares his son Shareef to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shaquille O'Neal was against his son, Shareef, entering the NBA draft this year. However, Shaq had no other choice but to support his son in trying to achieve his dream of reaching the NBA. Shareef would go undrafted before playing for the LA Lakers in the Summer League.

The 22-year-old was not signed by his father's former team, but received an offer to play for the G League Ignite Team. He accepted the offer and will start his journey to the NBA.

During his speaking event in Australia, Shaq compared Shareef to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He praised his son's skill and shooting form. He also thinks that Shareef is too nice on the court and should have some kind of mean streak.

"He's a fabulous player. He's like Giannis with a jump shot, but he has to figure out how to harness that energy. He's just too nice right now, a very nice, respectful kid. I always tell him, 'If a guy tries to bowl up against you, put your elbow right in his teeth and knock his teeth out.' That's how you do it."

