"I didn't get flown out by Deandre Ayton": IG model breaks silence with proof after viral Turks and Caicos accusation against new Lakers star

Instagram model Caribbean Curls posted a story on Sunday, saying that Deandre Ayton left her in Turks and Caicos because she "won't have sex with him." However, she cleared the Lakers center's name the following day.
In a story uploaded on Monday, she said that Ayton had nothing to do with the situation, clarifying that the issue was with his security.
"I never said Deandre himself did anything, I was talking about THE LOCAL HIRED SECURITY," Curls wrote. "His security/driver tried to make advances at me which I declined. Things got heated and I was left in the middle of the pitch balck street/stranded while intoxicated."
Fans attacked the influencer after her post on Sunday, pointing out that she's an adult who should be able to afford her flight back home. Many assumed that she was flown out by Ayton and didn't travel using her money.
Curls clarified the situation and said that she bought her ticket and posted screenshots of her itinerary. She fired back at her critics, saying that being flown out means nothing to her as she was born overseas and raised outside the U.S.
"I repeat, I did not get flown out by Deandre," Curls wrote. "I was highly intoxicated when I made the post about the security/driver. Deandre had nothing to do with it and was not present at any given time."
While Curls clarified the situation, the Lakers center has yet to comment. He has maintained silence after being accused, but could issue a statement now that his name has been cleared.
Instagram model Caribbean Curls asks fans to stop pushing 'escort' narrative following Deandre Ayton drama
In one of her stories about the situation, Caribbean Curls asked fans to stop pushing the "IG model/escort," narrative as she's used to flying in private jets since she was a child.
"My parents literally fly private, every other day to Europe," Curls wrote. "I was raised in Paris in private shcool. Please stop pushing that IG model/escort narrative."
Fans questioned her for booking economy tickets for her flight home from Turks and Caicos. She clarified the situation by letting fans know that she flies private all the time and that it's not the end of the world.
