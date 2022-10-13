“I don't get a lot of recognition for the type of player I am in this league” – 5x All-Star is elated to return to NBA action, says he'll prove himself to people who doubted his caliber to win a title

The LA Clippers are one of the title favorites for the 2022-23 NBA season. While that is so primarily because of Kawhi Leonard's return, the acquisition of John Wall is a big boost. The five-time All-Star has said he would quiet the doubters.

Injuries have derailed Wall's career over the last few years. The former Washington Wizards player has struggled with several injuries since the 2017-18 season.

Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season due to an Achilles tendon injury. Although he returned the following year for the Houston Rockets, he played only 40 games.

Last season was a shocker as the Rockets decided to focus on their youngsters and not use Wall at all. Even then, the veteran was willing to come off the bench just so he could get some action (but ultimately never played).

Since joining the Clippers, Wall looks rejuvenated. On "The Shop: LINEUP," he said he was ready to prove everyone who doubted him wrong.

"Yeah, I'm back happy, I'm back having fun, man," Wall said. "I got a great group of people around me. The mother of my kids, my two kids, my family, the people that works for my team, they kept me level-headed. Those are the ones that kept me positive whenever I felt like I was down.

"For me, I always believed I had a lot left. I feel like I don't get a lot of recognition for the type of player I am in this league, and it is what it is. But I know how much hard work and dedication I put into the game. And, yes ... I feel like there's a chip on my shoulder because a lot of people think I'm done. They thought I was written off."

Wall is still one of the league's most explosive combo guards. Although his 3-point shooting is not great, he excels at finishing at the rim and can create at a high level for teammates.

How does John Wall help the LA Clippers contend for the 2023 NBA title?

The Clippers have a solid squad with Leonard and Paul George leading the charge. With Wall, the Clippers have added something dynamic to their game.

Wall is one of the top two-way guards in the league and has shown it in his initial outings for the Clippers. The veteran has shown his value in a few preseason appearances.

There is a chance that Wall will be charged with leading the second unit. If that is the case, the Clippers will have an elite-level scorer to keep the offense flowing when the starters take a breather.

On the defensive end, Wall would also help on the perimeter. The first pick in the 2010 draft has made one All-Defensive team.

It would be interesting to see how things turn out for the Clippers as the season progresses. They will open their campaign on Oct. 20 against their noisy neighbors, the LA Lakers.

