"I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it'" - Andre Iguodala rips NBA media for targeting Lakers guard constantly

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala doesn't believe LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is getting a fair shake from the media. "Iggy" is convinced that the media has deliberately sabotaged Westbrook over the last few months.
On an episode of Point Forward, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP spoke in defense of Westbrook:
“When these headlines hit or certain news hits the wire, sometimes you gotta take a step back and say, ‘Why would this be put out?’ I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook, this team declined Russell Westbrook …’
“What are you really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y’all? ‘Cause, y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish?”
Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors since the trade deadline. Reports have surfaced that the LA Lakers are desperate to offload the former MVP. Westbrook's massive $47 million contract and disappointing performance last season contributed to the trade rumors.
Several teams have reportedly vetoed trade offers for the nine-time All-Star. The Houston Rockets reportedly declined a swap with John Wall involving draft picks.
The Pacers reportedly declined an offer involving Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for Westbrook. The most high-profile rumor features a swap for Kyrie Irving.
Evan Turner, Andre Iguodala's co-host on the podcast, compared Westbrook's situation to Carmelo Anthony's. "Melo" was out of the NBA for a brief period because teams believed he couldn't cut it anymore.
The Westbrook rumors will not go away in the offseason
Regardless of Iguodala's criticism, the Wesbrooks rumors will continue.
Kyrie Irving's reported interest in reuniting with LeBron James will circulate more rumors. The LA Lakers are adamant that they are not moving Anthony Davis and will most assuredly not touch "King James." Westbrook is LA's only asset to land Irving.
Reports suggest the Brooklyn Nets want a first-round pick included in a Westbrook and Irving swap. LA doesn't plan to use their future first-round picks to move Westbrook.