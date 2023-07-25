"I get both sides": James Harden inadvertently sends a message to the Sixers while talking about Damian Lillard

Reports have emerged that the relationship between James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has already been fractured. “The Beard,” based on his comments about the Damian Lillard situation, might have also admitted he understood Morey’s stance.

Here’s what Harden had to say about what’s keeping Lillard in Portland after asking for a trade a few weeks ago (via Edgar Great):

“I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides.”

“It’s just finding the balance and meeting in the middle. Hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.

The Portland Trail Blazers superstar, after 11 seasons in Rip City, has asked the team to send him to the Miami Heat.

Blazers GM, Joe Cronin is willing to honor Lillard’s request, but he will not simply accommodate “Dame’s” wishes. Cronin has already told the media that he’s in for the long haul and will wait for the right offer. As it stands, Lillard could be sent to another team other than his preferred destination.

Although it was the Blazers’ situation with Damian Lillard he was talking about, James Harden might as well have spoken about his Philly standoff. Morey, who previously accommodated nearly every Harden demand in Houston, is going the Joe Cronin route.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ president of basketball operation has also informed basketball fans that Harden will stay unless the team gets a fair return. Morey isn’t new to his dance number. He perfectly executed his strategy in the Ben Simmons impasse by ultimately landing “The Beard” from Brooklyn.

Teams are wary of trading for James Harden and Damian Lillard

Teams are not lining up to trade for James Harden and Damian Lillard for different reasons. Rival executives will likely go after Lillard but run the risk of signing a disgruntled superstar with a staggering contract.

Lillard’s agent has reportedly told other teams not to trade for the seven-time All-Star as he only wants to play for the Miami Heat. No team, though, is questioning what he brings to the basketball court. He might well be the difference that could spell a championship.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player.” pic.twitter.com/NZRyne8JWC Damian Lillard’s agent has been calling teams and warning against trading for him, per @wojespn“Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

James Harden’s situation is vastly different. “The Beard” is asking for a third trade over the last four years. He wanted out of Houston to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. After 44 games, he forced his way out of the Nets to reunite with Daryl Morey and play alongside Joel Embiid with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 10x All-Star is in the final year of his contract and is not extension eligible. Teams trading for him could have him for just a one-year rental.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Trade discussions have already begun between the Sixers and other teams.



- Clippers are not interested in trading any of their “good young players” for Harden.



- Philadelphia wants real… pic.twitter.com/hNkYG2QboK The Clippers are the “most prominent” team in trade talks for James Harden, per @wojespn:- Trade discussions have already begun between the Sixers and other teams.- Clippers are not interested in trading any of their “good young players” for Harden.- Philadelphia wants real… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

There is also the matter of past playoff failures where he’s disappeared in the most crucial moments. He did just that in this year’s playoffs against the Boston Celtics. James Harden and Damian Lillard might still be with their respective teams at the start of training camp for different reasons.

Also read: Analyst believes Tyler Herro could land with Philadelphia 76ers in possible James Harden trade

