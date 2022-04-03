“I have a Giannis with a jump shot” - Shaquille O'Neal endorses son Shareef as he leaves LSU and enters transfer portal

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal heaped praise on his son Shareef, comparing him to Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo. Shaq also pointed out that Shareef is not just as dominant as Giannis in the paint, but has an effective jump shot in his arsenal.

Shareef recently left the LSU Tigers and entered the transfer portal. His departure came just days after the Tigers decided to fire former coach Will Wade on March 12. Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong were fired right after the NCAA issued LSU a Notice of Allegations accusing the two and the Tigers' football program of infractions.

Shareef averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the LSU Tigers across 14 appearances this season. Shaquille O'Neal has shown support for his son by saying he would be behind Shareef regarding his decision on where he chooses to play next.

Here's what Shaq said about this on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast With Shaq":

"Wherever he decides to go, I'm behind him. He's a grown man, making a decision. He's kind of had a lot of, would say basketball bad luck. So went to Arizona, had to switch up."

He added:

"We went to UCLA because Steve Alford was gonna be there, but he gets transferred, new guy comes in. And then we go to LSU where I thought they'd take care of him, but they didn't, they had their own problems on their side."

Shaquille O'Neal continued to praise his 22-year-old son's basketball abilities, comparing him to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo:

"I hope wherever he goes, he gets his shot. Because what people don't know is, I know I've got a Giannis with a jump shot, that's a high ratio. I have a Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot, but people don't know. So hopefully he gets to go where he gets to showcase his talent to you know people to see who he really is."

Shaquille O'Neal wants Shareef to be "meaner," says he taught him to be "too nice"

Shaquille O'Neal has high hopes for his son Shareef O'Neal to succeed in his basketball career. For that to happen, Shaq believes the 6'10" forward needs to be "mean," deeming it necessary to do things his way to make his mark. Here's what the former LA Lakers legend said:

"He just has to be a little meaner. I taught him how to be too nice. In this game, like there's many times coaches tell me to do something like, I'm not doing that, for what? You want me to set a pick and roll when this dude's on me to get a guard open for jump shot, not (happening)."

O'Neal added:

"Me and his (Shareef's) mom, we did a wonderful job of you know, making him the man he is, but I told him, I said 'son, every now and then it's okay to disobery the rules, and you know be nice, respectfully'."

Shareef O'Neal hasn't had the opportunity to prove his talent in his college career so far. He underwent heart surgery in the 2018-19 season during his time with the UCLA Bruins. Upon his return, he has played only 37 games for the Bruins and Tigers across three seasons. In those games, he has averaged just over two points and two rebounds per game.

A new beginning elsewhere could help him develop moving forward.

