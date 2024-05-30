"I had girls who didn't like me" - LeBron James' wife Savannah James opens up about her struggles in high school

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, and her longtime friend, April McDaniel, continue to take the internet by storm with their Everybody's Crazy podcast. The fifth episode was released this past Tuesday.

In it, Savannah opened up on her childhood, specifically the rough time she had growing up in high school. Her co-host, McDaniel, chimed in, joking that her relationship with LeBron James had something to do with it, and the other girls at the time were just jealous.

"Fighting ... I had to defend myself," James said. "Like, I had a lot of that. I had girls who didn't like me and couldn't tell nobody why they didn't like me."

McDaniel responded, saying other girls were just jealous that they couldn't date LeBron.

"They're like, 'Why couldn't it be me?'" McDaniel said. "That's what they was mad at."

The show, which releases weekly, features Savannah James and April McDaniel talking about various life topics, from fun topics like pedicures to serious topics like motherhood. The show also allows listeners to call in to join in on the conversation.

Looking further at the latest episode of Savannah James and April McDaniel's Everybody's Crazy podcast

While fielding questions from listeners who called in, Savannah James discussed the topic of body dysmorphia. As the caller explained, she was confused about how body dysmorphia can push someone to the lengths of getting extensive cosmetic surgery and overlooking the results.

James used BBLs as an example, explaining how body dysmorphia comes into play with cosmetic surgery. While someone may not be happy with their body, James wasn't sure of why someone would get an extreme BBL that doesn't match their frame.

"I do think there is a level of like body dysmorphia that comes into play in certain BBL situations, because I just don't understand the idea of having to have it be so big ... let's just say I don't understand why you've got to get the biggest a*s that you can get."

After the release of the latest episode on Tuesday, the show will be back in action next week on Jun. 2, with episode six releasing via YouTube.