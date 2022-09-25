"I don't give a damn if Michael Jordan is on your back" - Shaquille O'Neal believes Ben Simmons was making excuses for his wrong decisions during game 7 against the Hawks, says he needs to dominate physically

On the "Old Man and the Three" podcast, Ben Simmons discussed what happened in the Philadelphia 76ers 2021 series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks executed "Hack-A-Ben" because the All-Star guard was terrible at the free-throw line. Going into Game 7, Simmons perhaps started to doubt himself, giving up an open layup or dunk.

That decision led to a Game 7 loss, sending the Sixers home despite being the favorites. However, Shaquille O'Neal sees it as just an excuse. The Hall of Famer said Simmons ought to have gone for the dunk, regardless of who was guarding him. On "The Big Podcast," O'Neal said:

(From 5:08)

"That's an excuse. I don't give a damn if Michael Jordan is on your back. I don't give a damn if T-Mac with Yao Ming and me is on your back. You throw it down. It's the playoffs. We're trying to advance. I don't want to hear that.

"Listen, I don't want to hear no excuses. You 6'9, you one of the strongest guys in the league. You can overpower little guys and you're compatible and may be equal to some of these big guys because there's only one real big guy in the league. Guess what? He's on your team. Atlanta Hawks ain't got no big physical guy. I don't want to hear that excuse."

The whole situation resulted in Simmons wanting off the team. He eventually got his wish during the trade deadline and was sent to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons hasn't played since the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals

Ben Simmons (L) of the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons has not played since the Game 7 loss to the Hawks on June 20, 2021. He delivered on his promise never to suit up for Philly. After he was traded, it was reported that he had a back injury.

Ben Simmons was unavailable when the Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round. There were reports of him making an appearance before the end of the series, but that never happened.

Earlier in the offseason, Simmons had successful back surgery and will reportedly be good to go by training camp. Fans are excited at the prospect of him playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he'll be ready to return well ahead of training camp. Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he'll be ready to return well ahead of training camp.

Although the Nets have endured a dramatic offseason, many believe they could be title contenders.

