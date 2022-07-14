"I can't give them everything I own and expect them to treat everything like me" - Shaquille O'Neal explains why he taught his children about hard work, mentions helping strangers came from his tough childhood

Shaquille O'Neal made headlines last October after revealing that he wants his kids to earn their own money. O'Neal explained why it's important to teach his kids about hard work at a young age. He also mentioned why he loves to help strangers whenever he can.

The LA Lakers legend was in Croatia to perform as DJ Diesel at the new Diamond Club in Malinska in the island of Krk. In an interview with Croatia Week, O'Neal discussed how he instilled the importance of hard work in his kids. The Hall of Fame center has six kids — three sons and three daughters.

"I'm blessed to have a great big family," O'Neal said. "And it wouldn't be right for me to use my personal success in a frivolous way. I want to teach my children morals, ethics, determination, passion and everything else a parent wants a child to have. I can't give them everything I own, and expect them to treat everything like me."

The four-time champion also alluded to the way he helps people with random acts of kindness. O'Neal explained he always hoped for someone to help him when he was growing up, when times were tough. After earning money and success, he started giving back to anyone who needs help.

"When I see a failing family, I remember my childhood," O'Neal said. "We needed help, and every day I would wake up and hope that someone would do it. That's why I wake up today with the same thought. Only this time, it's about giving."

O'Neal was born in Newark, New Jersey, and also lived in Germany and San Antonio, Texas. He recently returned to his hometown of Newark to unveil the newly restored and refurbished Comebaq Court. The project was made possible through the help of The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

Shaquille O'Neal bought TV and washing machine for young Dallas couple

Shaquille O'Neal went viral again last week when he helped a young couple in Dallas. O'Neal recently moved to Texas and went to a Best Buy in Dallas to look for new gadgets. He ended up chatting with a couple who were trying to buy a washing machine.

According to a report by Page Six, the former Miami Heat center paid for the couple's washing machine. He also bought an additional 70-inch television for the family.

However, why did O'Neal move to Dallas, Texas? According to WFAA, the "Inside the NBA" analyst will open 56 new franchise units of his Big Chicken restaurant. The locations will be in the Dallas/Forth Worth and other major Texas markets.

O'Neal will also introduce two new items on the Big Chicken menu — "Uncle Jerome" and "Charles Barkley."

Menu items include:

“Uncle Jerome”, a hot chicken sandwich named after his bodyguard.

“Charles Barkley”, a fried chicken sandwich loaded with mac & cheese, fried onions and roasted garlic bbq aioli.



The former is an homage to his longtime bodyguard, Jerome Crawford, while the latter is named after his "Inside the NBA" co-analyst and friend, Charles Barkley.

