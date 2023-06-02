On June 1, the Denver Nuggets took a step toward an NBA Championship, courtesy of a triple-double performance from two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Following the game, the Denver Nuggets star sat with the TNT post-game crew, where Shaquille O'Neal gave him some high praise.

"One last thing, I don't give a lot of props to a lot of big guys," O'Neal said. "But I give you all the props in the world, brother. Very, very impressive to watch. You know what? You are now a member of the big man alliance."

Jokic has been a dominant force throughout the postseason, reaffirming his status as one of the best players in the NBA today. Against the Miami Heat, in game one of the NBA Finals, Jokic's full skillset was once again on display.

No matter what Miami did to try and slow Nikola Jokic down, he found a way to answer back. In 40 minutes of play, the Nuggets superstar provided them with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists while shooting 70% from the field and converting both of his free throw attempts.

Impressively, Nikola Jokic's numbers from the opening game of the NBA Finals align with his postseason production. As such, it's clear that Nikola Jokic wasn't intimidated by his first appearance on the NBA's biggest stage and, instead, continued to play his brand of basketball.

With this win, the Denver Nuggets have now recorded their first NBA Finals win in franchise history and will need three more to raise their first-ever championship banner.

Mike Malone warned the Nuggets about Miami's threat

Since the 2023 postseason began, the Miami Heat have made a habit of punching first, winning the opening game of their first three rounds en route to the NBA Finals.

When speaking to the media following the Denver Nuggets June 1 victory, head coach Mike Malone revealed how he had reminded his team of Miami's opening game record before tip-off.

"I reminded our group that they didn't know that Miami went into Milwaukee and won game one," Malone said. "They went into the Garden in New York City and won game 1. They won game 1 up in Boston. So, we did not want them coming in here, taking control of the series on our court.

He continued.

We've done a hell of a job all season long protecting our home court. I don't think we've lost a game at home in the playoffs as of yet. We know Sunday night is gonna be a hell of a challenge."

While it's clear that the Miami Heat didn't play to their optimal level, the Denver Nuggets will need to be wary of complacency, as the Heat will certainly look to even the series. Game two of the NBA Finals is set to take place on Sunday, June 4, before both teams head back to Miami for games three and four.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, one thing is for certain: The NBA landscape has shifted, and the parity around the league has made for a very entertaining playoff tournament.

