"I don't give a s**t" - Paul George says he doesn't need validation for his efforts with the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are one of the most intriguing teams of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Most of their players are preparing for the opening game of their campaign. However, superstar Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the majority of the year as he is recovering from a partially torn ACL.

Without Leonard, the Clippers will be relying on their other star, Paul George. The 31-year-old has been one of the most critiqued stars in the NBA over the last couple of years. After dealing with a number of lingering injuries, he has struggled with consistency on the basketball court.

When Leonard went down with an injury in last year's NBA playoffs, many thought the LA Clippers stood no chance. That's when George stepped up and put in some of his most impressive performances.

It's been a strange couple of years for Paul George. After becoming one of the most intriguing stars in the NBA during his tenure with the Indiana Pacers, he was traded to Oklahoma City to play alongside Russell Westbrook. He was then traded to the LA Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard.

Ever since he moved to LA, George has never been the go-to option or "the guy" for his NBA team. Well, it looks like that time is here once again, as the LA Clippers will be leaning on him for most of the 2021-22 season.

Paul George certainly sounds ready for the challenge. In an exclusive interview with Andrew Grief of the LA Times, the Clippers star spoke about his critics and said:

“I don't give a shit. That's just how I attack the court now. Like I said, I don't need validation. …90 percent of the people who are critiquing me can't do what I do.”

The LA Clippers are shaping up to be one of the most fascinating teams in the NBA. Can this team maintain the course of the year and be competitive in the Western Conference without Kawhi Leonard?

If Paul George can bring some of his magic from his stint with the Indiana Pacers, there's a chance that this Clippers team could surprise people.

