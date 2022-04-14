"I give the Warriors maybe two games" - Aries Spears claims 2017 Warriors with Kevin Durant would be no match for Michael Jordan's 72-10 Chicago Bulls

Comedian Aries Spears has said that Michael Jordan's 72-10 Chicago Bulls would have dropped just two games against the 2017 Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors.

Jordan's 72-10 Bulls and the 2017 Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant are two of the greatest teams in NBA history. It's fun to think about and debate who would win in a seven-game series between the two legendary teams.

Steph Curry claimed in January that the Warriors with Durant would have beaten the 1996 Bulls in six games. Curry said so because of the talent in that Golden State squad. The Splash Brothers in the backcourt with Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala completed a lineup of death. He had said:

"Absolutely. Obviously, we'll never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I'd say Dubs in six too."

On 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas,' comedian Aries Spears claimed that the 72-10 Bulls would have beaten the Durant-led Warriors in a seven-game series. He said:

"When people brought up the debate, who would win between the 72 and 10 Bulls and the Warriors and KD? I'm gonna be honest with you, I give the Warriors maybe two games."

Arenas shared the sentiment with Spears as he also picked the Bulls over the Warriors. The three-time All-Star believes Jordan would have averaged more than 40 points a game against that Golden State team. He acknowledged that Durant is a beast, but the Warriors wouldn't have won a seven-game series against Jordan and co. Arenas said:

"It's a perfect matchup. But when you talking about somebody like Jordan coming through the lane, like, he's going to average forty-something in that series because there's no one that can physically stop him."

He continued:

"You gotta remember, KD is just a different beast. He can carry a team because he's gonna put Pippen in foul trouble. He'll put those guys in foul trouble, but there's nobody stopping Michael from getting to the basket. But I don't think Golden State wins this series."

Michael Jordan trash-talked Warriors owner Joe Lacob

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan once talked trash with Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for not winning the championship despite winning 73 games in the 2015-16 regular season.

In an interview in 2017, Lacob told the story of Jordan telling him that 73 wins don't mean anything, as they blew a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. He said:

"Michael Jordan — people are drinking and having a good time and all that, but there was a moment where he said, you know, '73 don't mean s**t.' He did it, Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him, and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, you know, you're right. We didn't win it. We had to get better."

The Warriors did get better the next season as they signed Kevin Durant as a free agent. They went on to make the NBA Finals three times with Durant, winning the championships in 2017 and 2018.

Edited by Bhargav