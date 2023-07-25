"I had to go there, didn't I": Ernie Johnson and the Inside the NBA crew were stunned after hearing Charles Barkley's tattoo idea

Back in December 2022, "Inside the NBA" hosts Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley talked about Chuck's tattoo idea. There was an upcoming segment at the time wherein Barkley would get a tattoo live on TV. The NBA legend graphically described the tattoo he was planning to get.

"I'm gonna get two big Ms on my a**," Barkley said. "So when i'm standing right up it's going to say 'Mom', when I stand upside down it's gonna be 'Wow'.

Ernie Johnson was initially confused about how his tattoo would spell 'Mom' and 'Wow' considering that Barkley was only going to get an 'M' and an 'M'.

"I'm dumbfounded," Johnson said. "That's just an 'M' and an 'M'. Where's the 'O'?" Johnson then slowly realized. "I had to go there didn't I?"

Inside the NBA: The Hilarious Basketball Show

Shaq, Ernie, Kenny, and Chuck

"Inside the NBA," the long-running and beloved NBA postgame show, has provided fans with not only expert basketball analysis but also countless hilarious moments over the years. Hosted by the dynamic quartet of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal, the show has become famous for its entertaining banter, witty remarks, and playful antics.

Charles Barkley, fondly known as "The Chuckster," has always been at the center of the show's comedic escapades. Whether it's his hilarious attempts at dancing, struggling to pronounce players' names, or donning ridiculous outfits, Barkley's candid personality never fails to bring joy to the show.

Kenny Smith's role as the voice of reason often makes for humorous interactions with his co-hosts. However, his bold predictions haven't always panned out as expected. These moments showcase Kenny's willingness to laugh at himself and add to the camaraderie among the group.

The ongoing friendly feud between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley has been a fan-favorite since the beginning. Their witty exchanges and playful insults keep viewers entertained throughout the show.

As the show's host, Ernie Johnson's professionalism keeps the chaotic banter in check. His ability to navigate the hilarious exchanges while maintaining composure is nothing short of impressive.

"Inside the NBA" has become much more than just a postgame show; it's a gathering of friends sharing laughter, camaraderie, and their love for the game. Through funny mishaps, witty banter, and unforgettable moments, Ernie, Charles, Kenny, and Shaq have cemented their places in NBA history as not only basketball legends but also comedic geniuses.

