  • "I have a goal in my mind": Jayson Tatum opens up on his potential return timeline after Celtics' major roster shake-up

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 24, 2025 04:10 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Jayson Tatum opens up on his potential return timeline after Celtics' major roster shake-up - Image source: Getty

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s absence looms as one of the defining storylines of the 2025-26 season, with his torn Achilles likely sidelining him for the year and forcing the team to retool its 2024 championship roster.

Still, Tatum has not completely closed the door on playing again this season, even though Achilles injuries are typically season-ending.

Appearing Tuesday on “Today With Jenna & Friends,” Tatum said he continues to train and rehab with the possibility of a return in mind.

"I think for me and my team, the doctors, the organization, the most important thing is making a full recovery [and] being back 100%,” Tatum said (per Forbes reporter Bobby Krivitsky). “Not rushing it. But I haven't said like, 'Yo, I'm not playing this season,' or anything like that.’
"I have a goal in my mind...I'm not working out, rehabbing six days a week for no reason."
Tatum underwent Achilles surgery in May. While the injury often requires a year-long recovery for NBA players, a deep playoff run could potentially line up with his return.

In 2024-25, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 72 regular-season games.

Following Tatum’s injury, Boston reshaped its roster to lessen tax penalties, moving on from Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, with Al Horford also expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum opens up about Achilles injury

Speaking with People magazine, Jayson Tatum reflected on the night of his Achilles tear, admitting it was mentally devastating as he feared the worst for his career.

"I literally sat there and cried for two hours 'cause so many things ran through my mind: 'Damn, is my career over? Am I going to get traded? Are all my partners going to drop me?' My basketball career flashed in front of my eyes," Tatum said.
"I’m in my prime, one of the best basketball players in the world, and it felt like it was all taken away."

Tatum remains one of the NBA’s elite forwards with his size and two-way skills. In his absence, the Celtics will lean heavily on 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and new addition Anfernee Simons -- assuming further trades to manage the salary cap don’t alter the roster again.

