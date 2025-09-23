"I haven't had a good screen in two years" - Jordan Poole takes veiled shot at teammates upon reuniting with Kevon Looney

Jordan Poole had been two years removed from his time with the Golden State Warriors, a team he helped win an NBA championship in 2022. This season, he will be reunited with his former teammate Kevon Looney with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Poole got candid about playing alongside Looney again as he took a shot at his former teammates with the Washington Wizards by complimenting Looney's most marquee skill on the court.

"Super excited," Poole said on becoming teammates once more with Looney. "I haven't had a good screen in two years."

Poole played the past two seasons with the Wizards, in which the team finished 14th and 15th in the Eastern Conference standings.

This offseason, Poole was traded to the Pelicans in a deal that brought veteran guard CJ McCollum to Washington.

Looney, meanwhile, signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans this offseason to bolster the team's frontcourt.

Looney, who has won three NBA titles with the Warriors, and Poole played four seasons with the Warriors. Looney has been known as a reliable screener for the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Poole during their time in Golden State.

Last year, Looney put up 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 76 games with the Warriors. On the other hand, Poole averaged a team-high 20.5 points, along with 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Wizards.

Jordan Poole feels Looney's addition to the Pelicans will elevate the team

Having been familiar with how Kevon Looney plays, Jordan Poole believes his addition to the Pelicans would elevate the team's ceiling as he would fit seamlessly with the team come the regular season.

"For me personally, it’s a really big pickup just for how I play," Poole said. "I think it’s huge for our team too for the young guys, for DQ, for Missi, for opening the floor up for guys like Trey and Hawkins, Herb… just our experience. We have a really good group and I think Troy and Joe did a good job of putting this unit together.”

Poole also cited his chemistry with Looney, which he said will play a pivotal role when they reunite on the court with the Pelicans.

“Playing with somebody who’s won a championship, obviously you go through a long season and you just build the relationship in terms of just basketball and chemistry,” he said.

In less than a month, the Pelicans will commence their regular season campaign as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 22.

