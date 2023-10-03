“I got a crush on him”: Kelly Oubre Jr.‘s wife Shylynn Oubre thirsts over him as he dons 76ers jersey for the first time

Kelly Oubre Jr. signed with the Philadelphia 76ers a few days ago and appeared in Media Day on Monday to share his first thoughts on joining the Eastern Conference title contender. The versatile guard has a great opportunity to challenge for his first title and wants to take advantage of it.

During the Sixers' Media Day, his wife, Shylynn Oubre, took to social media and shared her love for her husband, via an Instagram story.

"Someone tell Kelly Oubre Kr. that I got a crush on him," Shylynn wrote.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and his wife started dating back in 2020. They got married two years later, in September 2022. They have two kids together.

Kelly Oubre Jr. addresses decision to sign with the Sixers

Kelly Oubre Jr. remained a free agent until late into the offseason, but he eventually agreed to a deal with the Sixers. The contract he signed with Philadelphia is for one year, worth $2.89 million.

Speaking with media on Monday, Kelly Oubre Jr. revealed he had conversations with head coach Nick Nurse and president Daryl Morey that convinced him to join the franchise.

"Mr. Morey and coach Nick were constantly trying to get in contact with me," Kelly Oubre Jr. said, via Sam DiGiovanni of Clutchpointst. "At the end of the day, and all my options were pretty much what they were, I knew for a fact that I wanted to go somewhere I'm wanted. You go where you're wanted, you go where you're loved, and I felt like this was the right place."

The versatile guard shared his excitement about being part of a winning franchise and now wants to take full advantage of this opportunity and fight for the championship. He also sent a message to Philadelphia fans on what they should expect from him.

"Honestly, man, this team wins every year. Right? The fan base wants them to win more, but I’ve come from teams where they have no hope, like, zero hope within the whole city and this is not that at all. So I appreciate this fan base, man for being so hard on the team and wanting to see greatness because they deserve it," Kelly Oubre Jr. said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

"The organization gives its players the platform to do so with everything around us," he added. "So it’s night and day from what I’ve been to, man and I’m gonna just take advantage of it, soak it all in, and take it day by day."

Aside from welcoming the new signings, the Sixers have to deal with James Harden's trade request, as the former MVP remains intact on his stance to leave the franchise and didn't show up on Media Day.

James Harden, who opted into his $35,6 million deal for the 2023-24 season, wants to join the LA Clippers, and he is not expected to report to training camp as well.