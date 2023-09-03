'I got a good arm, man!': Bronny James bucks dad LeBron James' wide receiver legacy, claims he'd be best at quarterback

Bronny James is recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered a few weeks ago and is looking forward to returning to the court soon.

Amid his recovery, he has attended several events at the University of Southern California. Most recently, while on a football field, he talked about what position he would play if he played football.

"I would probably play quarterback," Bronny James said via Clutchpoints. "I got a good arm man. I can read defense and stuff. I would probably play quarterback."

It is unlikely to see Bronny James on a football field anytime soon as the young star is preparing for his debut NCAA season with USC. James is then expected to make a move to the NBA as he is eligible for the 2024 draft. The cardiac arrest he suffered is not expected to keep him away long-term.

Bronny James' father LeBron James had the chance to follow an NFL career

LeBron James

Bronny James' father, LeBron James, played football during his high school years when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. He was a wide receiver for two years, but he followed a career in the NBA, becoming one of the best players of all time.

In 2011, LeBron James was offered an opportunity to play in the NFL, as the Dallas Cowboys wanted to sign him. It was when there was an NBA lockout and some players spent their time playing overseas.

The Cowboys wanted to land him, even temporarily, but LeBron was focused only on his NBA career and his time with the Miami Heat. After the lockout was over, he won the championship with Miami in consecutive years (2012, 2013).

Over the past decade, he has won another two championships and has become the all-time scoring leader.

Recently, LeBron's ability to play in the NFL was discussed by former NFL player Calvin Johnson, who said that the "King" would be great if he played football.

"If LeBron would've come in nowadays like in the last 10 years, then I think he could've been great," Johnson told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports. "If he would've came when he came into the league like 20 years ago when the tight end position wasn't exactly that hybrid receiver position, he might've been a blocking tight end."

Still, it has been too late to find out what would have happened should LeBron accept the Cowboys' offer 12 years ago. The four-time champion now has his sights set on another title run with the LA Lakers and hopes he will see his son move to the NBA in 2024.

