"I got kicked off" - Dwight Howard reveals reason behind Lakers shutting him out & his doomed attempt at rejoining LeBron James

Dwight Howard, a former NBA player, had two opportunities to play alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers. Under James' direction, Howard was a part of the team that won a title during the 2019–20 season. Because he created space for All-Star big man Anthony Davis to play power forward, he was essential.

Ad

On Sunday, Howard's podcast, "Above The Rim with DH 12," released a new episode. He welcomed Mario Chalmers, mostly known for being a point guard for the Miami Heat during the Heatles era with James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Most fans who witnessed the dominance of the Heat are aware that Chalmers isn't afraid to back down from anyone, not even James. During his appearance on Howard's podcast, the former NBA guard revealed he said something explicit to the four-time champion.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ironically, Howard said he said the same thing, and it led to him getting kicked off from the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“(Michael) Jordan, it was a fear,” Chalmers said. “They call him Jesus. They call him Black Cat. It’s a different stigma that comes with Michael Jordan. That ain’t nothing to do with Bron.”

The two-time champion disclosed what he said to James during his dispute with the forward.

Ad

“Stop acting like a b***h,” he said. “That’s it.”

Immediately, Howard said he told James the same thing but got kicked off the team.

“I said that, man, and I got kicked off the Lakers,” Howard said laughing. “So I know how you feel.”

Ad

Aside from his 2020 stint with the Lakers, Howard had another chance with the Los Angeles team. He played a reserve role for the Purple & Gold team during the 2021-22 season. He played 60 games, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Following that season, however, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has not been part of an NBA team.

Also read: "Only about 10 years late": NBA fans react to Dwight Howard being inducted to Orlando Magic's Hall of Fame

Ad

Dwight Howard thinks LeBron James and the Lakers can win this season

The Lakers have performed well since they've incorporated Luka Doncic into the roster. The LeBron-led team is second in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record. The team recently ended their eight-game winning streak, which helped them climb up the ranks.

Dwight Howard thinks the Lakers have a chance to win the championship based on their performance. The eight-time All-Star shared his opinions about his previous team's 2024–25 ceiling on X.

Ad

"Tbh it looks like the Lakeshow might win that chip 🏆," Howard posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers have the fourth toughest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. However, the team has performed well against some of the top teams in the league, which boasts their promising squad.

Also read: "Lot of times when I got reprimanded": Dwight Howard shares his honest opinion on Joel Embiid's injury battles recalling special treatment of 2023 MVP

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback