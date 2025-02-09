"I got you and the kids": LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana sends heartfelt message to LiAngelo Ball's fiancée amid cheating scandal

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana sent a heartfelt message to LiAngelo Ball's ex-girlfriend. On Saturday, LiAngelo's ex, Nikki Mudarris made an Instagram post claiming that the brother of LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball walked out on her and their two kids for another woman.

Montana dropped in the post's comment section and offered her support to the mother of her boyfriend's niece and nephews.

"I love you sister and I’m praying for your healing, i got you and the kids always and forever 🙏🏾💕 "Montana commented.

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend offers her support to LiAngelo's ex-girlfriend. (Credits: @missnikkibaby/Instagram)

Mudarris and LiAngelo were together for more than three years. The athlete-turned-rapper's ex-girlfriend addressed the troubling situation in her Instagram post.

"I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I, Mudarris wrote.

She alleged that LiAngelo told her that he had gotten another woman pregnant and was leaving her to start a new life. Mudarris and Ball share two kid together, LaVelo and LaNiyah. LaVelo is one year old while LaNiyah is just two months old. As of now, nothing has been revealed about the custody of the children or child support.

LiAngelo Ball's new girlfriend slams down on the cheating allegations by Nikki Mudarris

LiAngelo Ball's new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole fired shots at the athlete-turned-rapper's ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudaris. Nicole shared a video on her Instagram handle slamming down the ongoing accusation of LiAngelo Ball abandoning Mudarris and his two kids.

On Saturday, a fan reposted the video on X for the fans on the other social media platform. In the video, Nicole turned down the allegations and called out Mudarris and her family for being racists.

"I’m tired of people playing victim on the internet. One, people move on, things change. Yes, it might not be updated or addressed to the internet because it’s not for y’all. People have private lives," she said.

"Half the time that lady don't even have her kids. Let's be clear. There is no abandonment over here. Number two, the lady and her family are racist. I don't care what anybody says. She always got the N word in her mouth. You are not black at all."

LiAngelo walked down the same path as his brothers LaMelo and Lonzo but failed to make it to the big leagues. He played in the G-league and represented the Hornets in the 2021 NBA summer league.

However, he turned to making music and has found notable success. His newest track "Tweaker" has gone viral with fans all around the world moving their body to his beats. Moreover, LiAngelo Ball is also scheduled to perform at the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco.

