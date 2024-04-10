"I got knocked out" - Nate Robinson hilariously expects fans to stop chirping if Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson

Former NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson was knocked out by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in November 2020 and soon became the butt of jokes. He, however, wants fans to stop yapping about him if Paul knocks out Mike Tyson in their showdown this July.

Paul KO'd Robinson, 39, in the second round of their boxing match four years ago, which was part of the undercard for Tyson's comeback exhibition fight against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

While he said he prepared for the fight, the 5-foot-9 former basketball player quickly realized that pro boxing was completely different from regular fights. It is something that he wants fans to understand. At the time, Paul was starting his career as a boxer.

Nate Robinson was ridiculed for getting knocked out by Paul. He recently said he hopes people will get off his case in the event the popular social media personality KO's boxing great Tyson.

He shared on The OGs podcast of fellow former NBA players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller:

"I told people ... I took my fate. I got knocked out. Cool... If Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson, you got to leave me alone now. Like, I was the first one that got [KO'd], respectfully cool. But if he beats a person who's actually a champion... Can you leave me alone? That's all I'm asking..."

Check what he had to say below, beginning at 56:25:

Nate Robinson played 11 seasons in the NBA, the 2015-16 campaign being the last one with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he only played two games.

He had his best season playing for the New York Knicks in the 2008-09 season, averaging career-highs of 17.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. Knicks was the team that selected him in the 2005 Draft.

For his career, he averaged 11 points, three assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 618 games.

Nate Robinson still mad at Doc Rivers for allegedly costing him $1.5 million in bonus while in Boston

Nate Robinson is still mad at current Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers for allegedly preventing him from the opportunity to secure a considerable contract bonus during their time in Boston.

In the 2009-10 season, after being traded to Beantown midway from the New York Knicks, Robinson played limited minutes but still had the chance to earn a $1.5-million contract bonus, provided he saw action in a certain number of games as part of the requirements.

He shared on The OGs podcast that Rivers prevented him from earning the incentive when he got a DNP in the lone game that he needed to get the bonus, saying:

"I still got a little beef with Doc. Long story short, I had it in my contract where I made like $1.5 [million], or something like that, if I played a certain amount of games. Doc Rivers gave me a DNP the game where I needed one more game to get $1.5 million, and all I had to do was go in the game."

Nate Robinson played 81 games across two seasons with the Celtics, averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds.