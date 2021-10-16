"I got Kobe" - Russell Westbrook recalls guarding Kobe Bryant during the late LA Lakers legend’s visit to UCLA

The LA Lakers' recently acquired superstar Russell Westbrook is known for his antics on the court and his intense style of play. However, this aspect of his game is something that tends to be met with general distaste by competitors and fans alike.

In an attempt to clear up the misunderstandings regarding him and tell his side of the story, Westbrook produced and featured in a documentary series called "Passion Play" with Showtime. The project tracked Russell Westbrook's life through high school and college until his time with the Washington Wizards.

In a story from his college days, Westbrook spoke of the time he chose to guard LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when he came to the UCLA facility. Russell Westbrook recalls the story in an excerpt from the documentary:

"I remember one time Kobe came up there and obviously the gym is packed wall-to-wall, every student is in there, you can't move. And my first thing is- I got Kobe."

Russell Westbrook also added a remark about the matchup between himself and Bryant. While Westbrook did a "solid job" on Bryant, the levels separating the two were still blatantly obvious.

"I remember him telling me, like, "You gonna be aight, because you came at me." and of course, I was getting torched, but I can live with that."

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball When Kobe pulled up to UCLA to play in the summer pickup games Westbrook was ready for the challenge… or so he thought 👀 #PassionPlay When Kobe pulled up to UCLA to play in the summer pickup games Westbrook was ready for the challenge… or so he thought 👀 #PassionPlay https://t.co/1FjEh8AfPe

The LA Lakers-Russell Westbrook connection

Russell Westbrook at the LA Lakers Media Day 2021

Russell Westbrook grew up in L.A. and being a basketball player from L.A. meant growing up as a Lakers fan. Westbrook was no different. He grew up watching the LA Lakers and saw Kobe Bryant play for the franchise.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Russell Westbrook talking about growing up in LA as a Laker fan. (via @shobasketball Russell Westbrook talking about growing up in LA as a Laker fan. (via @shobasketball) https://t.co/IqfCMHeExb

Kobe Bryant has been an inspiration to several athletes and players in the NBA. His ability and his passion drove an entire generation to the game and his trademark mentality made him one of the most exciting players to watch.

Russell Westbrook has spent the past few years bouncing around teams in the NBA. However, his most recent move has seen him return home to the team he grew up watching.

Also Read

Joining the LA Lakers in the 2021 offseason, Russell Westbrook has an opportunity to play for the legendary franchise with some of the most talented players of the generation.

The LA Lakers have a great shot at winning the title this season. With Russell Westbrook being given the keys to the offense, fans will be excited to see what the superstar has to offer in the regular-season.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee