"I got news for you...": Cooper Flagg gets harsh reality check from ex-NBA star over major debate

On Monday, Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after their 67-70 loss against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four. However, Flagg might get another chance to aim for the National Championship as rumors suggest that he might spend another year in college.

Former Duke star, Jay Williams, has previously admitted that he believes that Flagg has the potential to be the face of the NBA. Former NBA player Lou Williams, on the other hand, thinks the young forward needs a bit of work on the court to achieve his full potential.

His advice-Flagg should be a one-and-done player and hone his skills at a professional level. The former Clippers star made it pretty clear when he said that it's not possible to be the face of the league playing college ball.

Williams addressed the topic during Monday's episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back,

"He gotta get in line for him to the face of the the league... You got some work to do. For you to be the face of the league, you ain't going to be able to do it in a college uniform."

Following Duke's loss, the question about the next step for Flagg is a hot topic as well. Williams advised Flagg to declare for the draft this year because his plan to postpone it to next year might backfire.

"I got news for you, Cooper Flagg," Williams said. "Whatever team you're ducking, they're gonna be there next year too. They're not gonna be great, so whoever you don't wanna play for right now, they're still gonna be in a whirlwind of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes."

Flagg is the projected top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Williams provided him with a reality check in case the 18-year-old is ducking this year's draft because of the teams that will pick first.

Williams warned him against wasting a year, because the same teams will likely have the top picks next year as well.

Lakers head coach believes Cooper Flagg is already a Duke legend

Given the way Flagg has performed for Duke this season, many view him as a future star in the league. Flagg has led the team to the Final Four by being the most consistent contributor on the team on both ends.

Before the Blue Devils were eliminated, however, a legend from the team had something to say about the young star. LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who was once a star for Duke, had high praise for Flagg.

“I think he’s already cemented himself as a Duke legend. I really mean that. I think just in terms of his impact on winning on both ends of the floor. It’s hard for me to think of another freshman who has done that... He’s a rare breed. I’d put all my chips on him,” Redick said.

Getting a compliment from a former star like Redick speaks volumes about how great of a player Flagg is. During Redick's time with Duke, he was a two-time ACC Player of the Year, and a National College Player of the Year, among other things.

After his tenure, Redick's No. 4 jersey was retired by Duke.

