"I got nothing to say": Jalen Brunson tears up as Knicks win streak extends to 9 and he gets named an All-star

Jalen Brunson seemed nonchalant last season when he wasn’t selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star team. Despite career-high averages in points, assists and 3-point shooting percentage, he was snubbed. Brunson’s spectacular playoff performances only added questions to the voting process that left out the New York Knicks guard.

Brunson is playing even better this season than in his 2022-23 campaign. Many thought that he could even become a starter for the 2024 East All-Star team. While he couldn’t make it past Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, he was voted in by the coaches as a reserve.

After the Knicks’ 109-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Brunson was asked to comment on his basketball journey. He might have been nonchalant last season, but he couldn’t hold back his emotions in the interview this time around:

“I got nothing to say, I got nothing to say.”

The teary-eyed first-time All-Star clapped his hands in appreciation of Knicks fans at MSG. The loyal supporters serenaded him with "MVP" chants during and after the game against the Pacers. Brunson was almost speechless, but his happiness and excitement were undeniable.

Jalen Brunson has come a long way since starting his career as Luka Doncic’s backup with the Dallas Mavericks. Despite his growth and emergence, the Mavericks still hesitated to extend him. The New York Knicks swooped in and gave him what they thought he deserved.

Brunson quickly became a fan favorite. New York’s chances of making the playoffs will rest on his shoulders as Julius Randle recovers from a shoulder injury.

Jalen Brunson leads New York to 9th straight win, halfway through Knicks longest winning streak in history

The New York Knicks lost All-Star forward Julius Randle to a dislocated shoulder during their 125-109 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Many thought that the Knicks' six-game winning streak was in danger following Randle’s injury.

Behind Jalen Brunson, the Knicks added three more wins to their streak. On Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, he had a game-high 40 points to go with five rebounds and one assist. Notably, 11 of his points came in the fourth quarter when New York rallied to pull off the win.

Brunson lined up across Tyrese Haliburton and proved a point. Down the stretch, New York repeatedly went to their lefty guard who delivered one crucial basket after another. The former Maverick was hit in the eye during the game but that didn’t stop him from dragging the Knicks to the win.

New York will have a chance to make it 10 straight wins on Saturday in a marquee matchup with the LA Lakers.

