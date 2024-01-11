“I got the Ph.D”: Shaquille O'Neal savagely mocks Shannon Sharpe & Stephen A. Smith while crowning himself as rizz king

Since entering the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal vibrant personality has been on full display. The Hall of Fame center recently mocked a pair of analysts when asked who could successfully score a female's number at a bar.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq was asked who has the most "rizz" between himself, Stephen A. Smith, and Shannon Sharpe. He did not waste anytime putting the two TV hosts aside and procaliming he is the one who would succeed.

"You know why I'm getting the number? Shannon is gonna be too thirsty, and Stephen A. gonna try and sound too smart with them dumb big a** words he be using," Shaq said. "She gonna look at me and already know I got the PHD."

The LA Lakers legend has a high level of education, but never actually got his PhD. In this context, it has a much different meaning.

When asked if the other two would agree, Shaquille O'Neal was very candid. He said Stephen A. and Sharpe will have to agree because he is certain that's how things would play out in this hypothetical scenario.

Shaquille O'Neal has never been scared to show off his "rizz"

When it comes to "rizz," short for charisma, Shaquille O'Neal does not lack. Looking back at some of his previous TV appearances, he backed up what he said on his podcast.

Back in 2019, the NBA legend appeared on E! News to talk about his new partnership with JC Penny. Shaquille O'Neal collaborated with the clothing brand to put out a line of suits and dress clothing for larger sized men.

During the interview, Shaq decided to test his luck with one of the hosts. He stated that Rocsi Diaz is a fan of his and constantly in his DMs.

"She always in my DMs, I just wanted to let you know," Shaq said. "I tell her once you go Shaq you never go back."

Over the years, Shaq has been in multiple relationships. Early in his career, he married Shaunie Nelso. The couple went on to have four children together, one of them being NBA prospect Shareef O'Neal. After being together for nine years, the two decided to get divorced and go their separate ways.

Since his marriage ended, Shaq has been with reality TV star Nicole Alexander and model Laticia Rolle. As of 2022, he was rumored to be dating a woman by the name of Annie Ilonzeh.

Shaq has always been known to have a gravitating personality, which has helped him on and off the court. As an overly confident individual, he was never going to admit that Stephen A. Smith or Shannon Sharpe would best him in any social situation.