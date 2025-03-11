"I got really p*ssed" - Stephen A. Smith goes no-holds-barred defending himself on LeBron James' confrontation

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith appeared as a guest on "Gil's Arena" on Tuesday and talked about his encounter with LeBron James. Last week, the LA Lakers played against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. During the game, James approached Smith, who sat courtside, and confronted him for his comments about his son, Bronny.

It started from what Smith said about the rookie guard. According to him, the young prospect is in the NBA solely because of his father. What he said about Bronny didn't sit well with the four-time MVP, and it led to the eventual confrontation.

On Arenas' show, Smith was asked about his thoughts on the Lakers star facing him. According to the NBA analyst, he thought the gesture was weak and even called it "bulls**t."

"I thought is was weak, I thought it was some bulls**t," Smith said." But, in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father."

Smith said James told him to stop the criticism about his son.

"He's right here in my face. He said, 'Yo, you gotta stop talking s**t about my son. You gotta stop f**king with my son. That's my son.' I was like, 'What?' He said, 'Nah, f**k that.' I said, 'Yo, let's talk later.' He went, 'Nah f**k that. You gotta stop f**king with my son.' And he walked off."

According to Smith, he didn't make such a big deal about it as he addressed what happened the following morning. However, when he saw James' interaction with Richard Jefferson ahead of the Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, it rubbed him the wrong way.

"Once I saw the tape of him talking to Richard Jefferson Saturday night in Boston, that was when I got really p*ssed because that was confirmation."

Since becoming a hot topic, James has not addressed it.

Stephen A. Smith claims he was never critical of Bronny

Stephen A. Smith has often been critical of the top stars in the league. However, he defended himself on his show, "The Stephen A. Smith Show." According to him, he's never been critical of Bronny James.

Smith went as far as to mention that Rich Paul and Maverick Carter are aware that he does his best not to talk about the young player. Paul and Carter are close to James and his family.

According to the NBA analyst, his criticism wasn't about the former USC player. Smith pointed out that it was about the 21-time All-Star.

